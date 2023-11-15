New Mexico vs. UT Arlington: Preview, How To Stream, Odds & More

New Mexico vs. UT Arlington: Preview

The Lobos look to bounce back at home against the Mavericks.

Richard Pitino’s Lobos return to the Pit and host undefeated UT Arlington.

WHO: New Mexico (1-1, 0-0 in the MWC) vs. UT Arlington (2-0, 0-0 in the SWAC)

WHEN: Thursday, November 16th, 7:00 PM MT, 8:00 PM CT

WHERE: University Arena aka “The Pit”, Albuquerque, NM

STREAM: Mountain West Network

Line: KenPom, The Lobos are favored by 16 Points

College basketball is both beautiful and heartbreaking, take the starts of the last two seasons New Mexico has had for example. Flashback just one year ago and the Lobos were about to embark on a 16-game winning streak as the nation’s last remaining undefeated team.

One year later and the Lobos fell on the road to one of the best mid-major teams in the entire country in the second game of the season. A game likely to be their biggest game of the non-conference season. Tis the nature of college basketball, or sports in general really. They make you feel great when it’s great and crumby when it’s crumby.

But a bad week, game or skid never means all hope is lost. Especially not in the second week in November. So cheer up folks, the story isn’t over, there is still plenty of college basketball to watch in Albuquerque. With the next chapter taking place Thursday the 16th inside the Pit against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

Losing to a top-25 ranked St. Mary’s team hurts the resume no doubt. But it appeared as though New Mexico just wasn’t prepared to take on a team of this caliber or consistency.

The Gaels have been coached by the same coach (Randy Bennett) for over twenty-years and haven’t experienced a sub .500 season since they hired Bennett. The program is an outlier in all levels of college basketball and that consistency/winning cultured showed.

New Mexico on the other hand looked like a team with five returning players who saw action last season, including two starters. Sometimes putting a near entirely new roster together, no matter how talented can be tricky. Throw in unexpected injuries to key players like Jaelen House and Isaac Mushila and your non-conference slate may come with growing pains.

Thursday night the Lobos are hoping to put some of those growing pains in their rear view. When they host undefeated UT Arlington and their first year head coach with an impressive resume as a longtime Assistant Coach in the industry.

UT Arlington Breakdown

The Mavericks are on a path of resurgence with first year Head Coach KT Turner at the helm in Arlington. Turner comes from several of college basketball royalties coaching trees. Having spent time on the staffs of Larry Brown, Shaka Smart, Porter Moser & John Calipari, Turner has picked up a thing or two over the past decade or so.

His hiring by UT Arlington this offseason seemed like a home run for a Mavericks program who hasn’t been to an NCAA Tournament or had a 20-win season since the departure of Scott Cross back in 2018. Turner amassed an impressive recruiting class to go along with several returning contributors from last season.

His gem of that class though Phillip Russell, a high scoring point guard who led his SEMO team to their first big dance since 2000 has been ruled ineligible for the entire season. With his move to UT Arlington being his third as an undergrad.

The Mavericks are instead led by former New Mexico State Aggie DaJuan Gordon and NAIA transfer Akili Vining. With plenty of role players ready to step up if either of those players are having a tough night offensively.

Players to Watch:

G Donovan Dent-New Mexico

After glimpses of talent as a freshman behind one of the best backcourt duos in the nation last year, offseason praise was high for Dent in year two. Lobo fans knew they were looking at their point guard of the future, most would have never guessed the future was week one of his sophomore year.

To his credit he has adapted, averaging team highs in points (13.5 PPG), assists (5.5 APG) & steals (2.0 SPG) as coach Pitino’s point guard. UT Arlington is another perfect test for the young floor general, a chance for him to develop his scoring and playmaking skills. Both will be needed this season if Jaelen House’s injury becomes an issue.

G DaJuan Gordon-UT Arlington

Gordon would have been a familiar face for Lobo fans as he was apart of the New Mexico State men’s basketball team last season. Folks never got to see the former SEC transfer grace the hardwood of the Pit last season, due to an off the court incident that saw the state’s most hyped hoops rivalry canceled and nearly suspended indefinitely.

Now, fans inside the Pit will get their chance to watch the 6-5 195 graduate transfer who is leading his team in nearly all categories, 19.0 PPG, 12.5 RPG & 3.0 SPG in two contests.

A breakout game for Gordon could propel UT Arlington to the upset, coach Pitino needs to find the right defensive matchup to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Keys to the Game

For New Mexico: Halt 3-point shooting, Maximize their own 3-point shooting & Own the glass

One thing New Mexico has to do on Thursday night is crash the boards. The Mavericks boast a long and athletic starting five, one that is averaging 51.5 RPG (9th nationally). Yes it’s early in the season to be looking at averages, but the statistic on a box score is impressive nonetheless.

UT Arlington may have a great rebounding core but in the first two games of their season they’ve made plenty of their money from beyond the arc. The Lobos will have to defend the perimeter while knocking down their own shots on the other end help create separation from a quality Mavericks squad.

Prediction: New Mexico 85, UT Arlington 72

If the Lobos can receive a variety of scoring from their still gelling roster, winning should be a breeze. Yes, there will be high major length and athleticism on the opposing squad but the Lobos deep roster should be the prevailing factor for a double-digit win.

