Mexico vs USMNT preview: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Mexico vs USMNT, 2022 World Cup qualifying preview: The longtime giants of CONCACAF are set to renew their bitter rivalry when the Yanks travel south to Estadio Azteca on Thursday (10 pm ET).

The challenge is even greater than usual for Gregg Berhalter and Co., this time around, as the USMNT will be without five likely starters due to a rash of injuries suffered in recent days and weeks.

First, defender Chris Richards picked up an ankle injury in the 2-0 defeat away to Canada in January; midfielder Weston McKennie broke his foot amid some of his best form since joining Juventus; goalkeeper Matt Turner suffered a foot injury just days before the New England Revolution’s 2022 opener and is yet to make his season debut; right back Sergiño Dest damaged his hamstring; and finally, over the weekend, Brenden Aaronson sprained an MCL. None of the four players, all of whom have been or became established starters during the first 11 games of World Cup qualifying, are in USMNT camp this week.

In their absences, the likes of Zack Steffen (injured throughout much of World Cup qualifying), Kellyn Acosta (four starts in WCQ), Walker Zimmerman (rotational starter at center back), Reggie Cannon or DeAndre Yedlin (four starts between them this cycle), and Gio Reyna (injured since his last USMNT appearance in September) will be asked to step up and end the USMNT’s eight-year wait for a return to the World Cup.

The stakes are high for both sides, as they sit 2nd (USA) and 3rd (Mexico) in the CONCACAF table, level with one another on 21 points. The USMNT secured another famous 2-0 victory over El Tri back in November. Having never won at Estadio Azteca in World Cup qualifying, Thursday presents a rare opportunity for the USMNT’s first-ever WCQ double over Mexico.

A victory would put either side on the cusp of securing qualification to next winter’s tournament in Qatar, while a defeat could see either slip to within one point of 4th place (inter-confederation playoffs) with only two games left.

USMNT team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Weston McKennie (foot), Brenden Aaronson (knee), Sergiño Dest (hamstring), Chris Richards (ankle), Matt Turner (foot)

How to watch Mexico vs USMNT live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 pm ET, Thursday (Mach 24)

TV channel/streaming: CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, Univision, TUDN

