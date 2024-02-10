New Mexico vs. UNLV: Preview, Odds, Predictions, How To Watch

Lobos looking to defend The Pit

Can Rebels get a road win?

The New Mexico Lobos (19-4) are hosting the UNLV Rebels (12-9) at The Pit on Saturday for an important Mountain West Conference game in Albuquerque.

The No. 25 New Mexico men’s basketball team is set to return home this Saturday for a highly anticipated matchup against UNLV, with The Pit boasting a sold-out crowd.

Tip-off is at 6:00 p.m., and fans can catch the action live on CBS Sports Network and the local Lobo Radio Network in the Albuquerque metro area.

This Saturday’s game marks the third sellout of the season at The Pit and will also be a White Out event, encouraging the 15,841 fans to deck out in white attire.

Additionally, it’s the annual Lobos Slam Cancer game, a special occasion dedicated to honoring and celebrating all New Mexico cancer survivors.

The game will feature a special recognition segment welcoming cancer survivors from the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Sporting an impressive 19-4 record this season (7-3 in the Mountain West), New Mexico enters the game fresh off a commanding 91-73 victory over Wyoming on Tuesday night.

Game: UNLV Rebels vs New Mexico Lobos

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024

Where: The PIT in Albuquerque, NM

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free for seven days)

The Lobos are poised for success with four players averaging over 13.0 points per game in conference play, including JT Toppin, who leads the Mountain West with a double-double average in conference games.

Undoubtedly, Richard Pitino’s Lobo squad stands out as one of the most gifted teams ever to don the Cherry & Silver jerseys.

With over two decades of experience covering various teams, this writer can attest to their exceptional talent.

Their current 25th ranking and impressive NCAA Net Ranking of 18 are not coincidental or by accident.

When they execute their signature up-tempo style and relentless on-ball defense, they look like one of the best Mountain West Conference elite teams.

Meanwhile, UNLV arrives in Albuquerque with a 12-9 overall record and a solid 5-4 standing in the Mountain West, riding a three-game winning streak.

The Runnin’ Rebels, led by the Boone brothers, Kalib and Keylan, have showcased their prowess, with Kalib averaging a team-best 12.4 points per game and Keylan adding 12.1 points per game.

Having secured victories in eight of the last nine meetings, including an 83-73 win earlier this season at the Thomas & Mack Center, UNLV looks to maintain its dominance.

The Runnin’ Rebels have a 15-15 all-time record at The Pit, setting the stage for what promises to be an electrifying showdown.

“UNLV and No. 25 New Mexico both enter Saturday night’s game at The Pit in Albuquerque, N.M., after decisive victories against Wyoming.

“The Rebels (12-9, 5-4 Mountain West) extended their winning streak to three games with a 62-48 win over the visiting Cowboys last Saturday.

“The Lobos (19-4, 7-3) bounced back from losing their first home game of the season, on Jan. 31 to Boise State, by defeating Wyoming 91-73 in Laramie, Wyo., on Tuesday night.

“New Mexico, which has won six of its past seven games, is 11-1 at home entering Saturday’s game with UNLV.

“The teams met in Las Vegas on Jan. 9 and UNLV emerged victorious 83-73 — the second-lowest scoring output by New Mexico in a Mountain West game this season.

‘ “We just didn’t have the pop we had in the first half,” New Mexico coach Richard Pitino said of the loss to UNLV, a game in which the Rebels outscored the Lobos 43-35 in the second half.

‘ “It starts with me and our coaching staff to get them ready. Give them credit, they played well, but I know we are better than that.”

“JT Toppin and Jaelen House each scored 16 points, while House also had six assists. Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 13 points, while Mustapha Amzil had 10 points off the bench. Tru Washington had nine points and tied a career-high with five steals.

“In the bounce-back victory over Wyoming on Tuesday, the Lobos again showed the many ways they are dangerous.

“Donovan Dent led five Lobos in double figures with 19 points, to go with seven assists and a career-high six rebounds.

Jaelen House had 17 points along with a career-high eight rebounds, while Jamal Mashburn scored 15 points is a great combo guard duo for the Lobos.

Mustapha Amzil added 13 points has started to get in his three-point shooting groove, while Toppin had 11 points and 13 rebounds for his eighth double-double of the season.

‘ “It was a complete game,” Pitino said. “We did a good job of sustaining it, getting some stops when we needed to and converting on the other end. I thought our guys were so locked in and were mature.”

Throughout the season, New Mexico boasts the 14th-highest-scoring offense in the nation, averaging an impressive 84.4 points per game.

The Lobos also excel in rebounding, securing an average of 39.2 boards per night, while distributing 15.5 assists per contest.

Defensively, they maintain an above-average standing, ranking 120th in Division I by limiting opponents to 69.7 points per game.

Leading the charge in scoring is Jamal Mashburn Jr., tied for second on the team with an average of 15.5 points per game.

Supporting him are Donovan Dent, contributing 15.7 points and 5.9 assists per game, and JT Toppin, averaging 12.7 points and 8.7 rebounds.

At times Dent has looked as a player playing on another level, when the Lobos need the spark or that point just at the time the Lobos need it, he produces.

Additionally, Nelly Junior Joseph and Jaelen House, who average 15.5 points and 3.9 assists, provide further depth and skill to the team.

“In UNLV’s win over New Mexico last month, twins Kalib and Keylan Boone combined for 46 points as Kalib scored a career-high 29 and Keylan added a season-high 17. Dedan Thomas Jr. contributed 14 points with seven assists for the Rebels.

“The Rebels went on to lose three of their next four games before putting together their current three-game winning streak.

“UNLV committed only four turnovers in the win over Wyoming last weekend. Keylan Boone and Thomas led the Rebels with 14 points apiece. Luis Rodriguez added 12.

So look for one heck of a classic college basketball game in the iconic PIT in Albuquerque as the Lobos look to avenge their loss to the Rebels in Sin City.

While UNLV secured a win against New Mexico in their previous encounter at home, they now face the daunting task of playing at The Pit, a notoriously challenging venue for visiting teams.

New Mexico boasts an impressive 11-1 home record this season, with nine of those victories by double-digit margins.

The Lobos have already demonstrated their dominance at home, defeating San Diego State and Utah State by significant margins of 18 and 13 points, respectively.

Although UNLV managed to defeat Boise State on the road earlier in the season, facing New Mexico in this arena presents a unique challenge.

Expect the Lobos to seek redemption for their earlier loss and secure their 20th victory of the season on their home court.

I anticipate that the Lobos will demonstrate their combined team talent in the high-altitude environment of The Pit in Albuquerque.

Winning there is notoriously challenging for opposing teams, as the atmosphere becomes electrifyingly loud, and this team thrives on the energy of the crowd.

