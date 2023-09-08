New Mexico vs. Tennessee Tech: Preview, How To Livestream, Odds

New Mexico vs. Tennessee Tech: Preview, How To Livestream, Odds

Lobos looking for its first win

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

New Mexico has its home opener

Week 2: Tennessee Tech at New Mexico

Where: University Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico

When: 6:00 P.M. MT

TV: Mountain West Network (Mountain West app on iOS and Google Play, and on Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, and Android TV devices)

Broadcast: Jeff Siembieda and George Carter

Radio: KKOB (77AM/96.3 FM

Game Notes: Tennessee Tech | New Mexico

Odds: No Line

UNM will face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in Albuquerque on Saturday at University Stadium in the Land of Enchantment.

The Lobos enter this game at 0-1 with a 52-10 loss to 23rd-ranked Texas A&M Aggies in front of a nationally televised audience at College Station on ESPN.

The Eagles are coming off a loss to Furman 45-10 last week in a game where they turned the ball over six times to an excellent Furman Defense.

Tennessee Tech had over 212 passing yards and just 79 rushing yards on offense, but their defense gave up 190 passing yards and 194 rushing yards to the Furman Paladins.

The Golden Eagles are 2-37 all-time in FBS matchups dating back to the 1978 Division I split and are 0-3 against members of the Mountain West Conference all-time, which includes then-member TCU in 2010.

Look for offensive coordinator Bryant Vincent to run the ball right at the Golden Eagles with an offensive line that averages over 300lb a position.

The Lobos were reasonably effective in spots against the Aggies from Texas A&M, and the Eagles, being an FCS opponent, will have more than they can handle with a balanced offense.

New Mexico runs the version of the zone read, and the offensive line coached by Cam Blankenship held their own last week despite two potential NFL tackles for the Aggies.

Look for the Lobos to ground and pound in this game and go deep in the running back room, where they have a plethora of talent itching to touch the ball.

Back up running back Dorian Lewis and Appalachian State Quarterback transfer DC Tapscott came late in the game.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt (AKA “Bill), who scored the Lobos’s lone touchdown, led the Lobos’s offense on the rushing side.

Bill finished with 11 carries and 50 yards for 4.5 yards per carry.

Lewis carried the ball five times for 19 yards for an impressive 3.8 yards, so watch for a game like this matchup where the Lobos go deeper into the lineup.

Players To Watch:

Quarterback 6-2 Ethan Roberts leads the offense for the Golden Eagles, making his first career start, completed 25 of his 38 passes for 204 yards, throwing a touchdown pass to Willie Miller in the second quarter.

Roberts engineered several great drives, including an 11-play, 75-yard series for the touchdown and a 13-play, 54-yard narrative with Hayden Olsen knocking through a 38-yard field goal.

For the Lobos UAB transfer, Dylan Hopkins was very good in his first start for UNM, going 16-for-25 with 115 yards.

Hopkins showed great poise in the pocket for the Lobos last week against a very talented SEC 23rd-ranked opponent.

Lobo receiver Jeremiah Hixon played just three quarters and had six catches for 42 yards, and DJ Washington was also solid with four catches for 42 yards.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt led the rushing attack with 50 yards on 11 carries and showed how physically a runner he is against the Aggies; he is the real deal when you watch him on film.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Lobos’ Tavian Combs showed he is back from his injury last year with 11 tackles, seven solos, and four assists and blocked a field goal before the end of the first half.

He has impressive closing speed and reads what the opposing offense tries to do in the second super-fast.

Another Lobo that stands out and shows why this writer picked him first-team all-Mountain West Conference is Donte Martin.

Martin is the Lobos lockdown corner with some pass breakups against the wide receivers from Texas A&M, who will play on Sundays.

Martin finished the game with eight solo tackles, one forced fumble, and two passes defended.

On Saturday, he graded a team-best 73.7 in 35 coverage snaps with two pass breakups.

Despite giving up 52 points, the Lobo defense did a good job, not so much on secondary (gave 277 total pass yards) up big plays but their run-stop defense, limiting the Aggies to 124 yards.

The Lobos are 8-0 In its last eight games against FCS opponents, Saturday’s game is its first against a team from the Volunteer State since a 35-21 loss to Tennessee in September 1986.

Predict the Lobos running back will overwhelm the Golden Eagles, and the run will set up the pass led by Dylan Hopkins.

New Mexico has some big-time receivers that will score on deep routes, and Coach Vincent will spread the ball the offensive wealth as the Lobos turn the corner, and it will show Saturday.

Combing that with a swarming 3-3-5 with more size up front, look for the Lobos to get some sacks and turnovers in this game.

The Lobos have too much on the line, with its arch-rival from down south, the New Mexico State Aggies, coming into Albuquerque the following week.

So that makes this a statement game. The Lobos under Danny Gonzales are the real deal this year.

Prediction

UNM Lobos 35 Tennessee Tech 10

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire