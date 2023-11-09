New Mexico vs. St. Mary’s: Preview, Odds, How To Stream

Lobos getting an early test against the Gaels

Can UNM upset a ranked team?

WHO: New Mexico (1-0) vs. St Mary’s (1-0)

WHEN: Monday, November 9thth, 8:00 PM MT, 10 PM ET

WHERE: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, CA

STREAM: ESPN+

Betting Odds: St. Mary’s Gaels -5.5 — Over/Under: 143.5

On Thursday night, the New Mexico Lobos will face the Saint Mary’s Gaels in a non-conference matchup at the University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California.

Can New Mexico achieve a repeat performance? The Lobos are set to take on the challenge on Thursday night in Moraga, California, as they face off against the No. 23 ranked Saint Mary’s in a non-conference matchup.

Expect an exciting matchup tonight as both teams rank among the nation’s top mid-major squads as Richard Pitinos Lobos battle the St Mary’s Gaels on their home turf.

Saint Mary’s has secured NCAA tournament berths for the past two seasons and is poised for a third appearance.

In the preseason, the Gaels are favored to capture the West Coast Conference title, even ahead of perennial national powerhouse Gonzaga, so this will be a great road test for the Lobos.

Aidan Mahaney is back at point guard; the Gaels have an excellent floor leader who can make their offense execute. Coach Randy Bennett has made the Sweet 16 before.

Tournament This is a terrific showcase game in the first week of the 2023-2024 college hoops season between the Lobos and the Gaels so early in the season.

New Mexico is a dark horse contender in the competitive Mountain West and could earn a spot in the national tournament if they continue their strong performance.

This marks the second consecutive season that New Mexico (1-0) has traveled to Northern California.

Last year, they had a successful journey, ending the Gaels’ 23-game home winning streak with a 69-65 victory.

This win was a part of their impressive 14-0 start that briefly earned New Mexico a spot in the Top 25 rankings.

New Mexico started their season with a dominant win against Texas Southern, while Saint Mary’s also cruised to victory against a non-Division 1 opponent.

New Mexico had an impressive start to the season, defeating Texas Southern 92-55 at the PIT in Albuquerque.

The Lobos boast an exceptional offense, led by the dynamic duo of Jamal Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House, This pair forms one of the most formidable scoring combinations in the nation.

Donovan Dent (Mr. California in his senior season 2022) has looked very impressive in what games the Lobos have played up to this point, and should really help strengthen this Richard Pitino team this season.

Notably, New Mexico’s offense outperformed Saint Mary’s defense in their previous encounter in Moraga last season, resulting in a Lobos victory.

Given their past success on SMC’s home court, there’s every reason to believe that this season’s team can replicate that feat. The

Lobos approach this game with a high level of confidence, knowing they have the capability to defeat this opponent in this setting, as they have already proven.

In the first game against Texas Southern, they led by 17 points at halftime and continued their strong performance in the second half, shooting 44.8% from the field, 43.5% from beyond the arc, and 81.5% from the free-throw line.

The Lobos outrebounded Texas Southern 53-37, recorded 20 assists, and committed only nine turnovers. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the team with 15 points and five assists. Defensively, New Mexico limited Texas Southern to 29.4% shooting.

On the other hand, Saint Mary’s had a dominating performance in their season opener, defeating Stanislaus State 107-28.

They maintained their offensive firepower throughout the game, shooting 56.5% from the field and 33.3% from three-point range.

If you’re planning on watching Thursday Night Football over New Mexico/Saint Mary’s tomorrow night, you’re doing yourself a disservice. HUGE NCAA Tournament implications in Moraga. New Mexico went in there and won last year. Lobos great offense. Gaels great offense. Must See. pic.twitter.com/h1vlA5AZlp — Mid-Major Madness (@mid_madness) November 9, 2023

The Gaels also excelled at the free-throw line, hitting 75.9% of their attempts. Mason Forbes led the team with 19 points and seven rebounds.

Saint Mary’s stifling defense held their opponent to just 15.5% shooting and forced 17 turnovers.

Pitino, in his presser, remarked: “We’ve got decision makers at all five positions,” Pitino said. “That’s the key to ball movement is trusting that if you reverse it, somebody may have an open shot or if somebody’s overplaying (on defense), you can back cut. Spacing has been great.”

“We worked almost all summer and fall and really no ball screens, all just ball movement — hitting the, we call them the ‘zoom’ or the ‘5’ man and cutting off of that. I think that’s really helped as well, where last year it was a low number of assists. Hopefully, this year, we’ll be way more balanced.”

While this game may be getting little attention, it promises to be an exciting matchup between two mid-major solid programs.

New Mexico showcased their strength against Texas Southern, while Saint Mary’s had a relatively easy first opponent.

The Gaels ranked in the Top 25 have the advantage of playing at home, but New Mexico is a competitive and good road team.

If this game were on neutral ground or in New Mexico, the Lobos would have a good chance of winning, but facing Saint Mary’s on the road presents a more formidable challenge.

With a 1-0 record, New Mexico has been efficient on offense, shooting 43.5% from three-point range and 81.5% from the free-throw line. They average 92.0 points per game and excel at rebounding.

Defensively, they force turnovers and limit opponents’ shooting percentages.

Saint Mary’s also boasts a 1-0 record and an impressive offensive performance, shooting 56.5% from the field.

They are known for their strong defense, forcing turnovers, and holding opponents to low shooting percentages.

The Gaels are a formidable opponent in this matchup with their solid all-around game.

Saint Mary’s has been ranked in the top 100 of defensive efficiency each of the past five seasons, and the Lobos have a pair of the best backcourt guards in the west with Jamal Mashburn Jr and Jaelen House.

This game is an excellent test for both teams and should be fun to watch and see how they compete with a few additions for the Lobos and a very well-coached St Mary’s team looking for revenge for last year’s loss to the Lobos.

From a fan’s perspective, you really couldn’t ask for a better game so early in the season.

