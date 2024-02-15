New Mexico vs. San Diego State: Preview, Predictions, Odds

New Mexico vs. San Diego State: “Battle of the Big Dogs at Viejas Arena”

Huge Mountain West game

The San Diego State Aztecs (19-6, 8-4 MWC) will look to extend a 14-game home winning streak when they take on the New Mexico Lobos (20-5, 8-4 MWC) on Friday, February 16, 2024 at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl.

The highly anticipated clash at Viejas Arena promises to be a heavyweight match with significant implications in the Mountain West Conference rankings.

San Diego State’s record against the spread this season is 10-13-0, and New Mexico’s is 17-7-0.

The Aztecs have a 13-10-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Lobos have a record of 14-10-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over the past ten contests, San Diego State is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall, while New Mexico has gone 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Game time at Viejas Arena is 8:00 p.m. MT (7:00 p.m. PT), and the game will air on FS1 and the Lobo Radio Network. It should be a great college basketball game.

The Lobos defeated the Aztecs on January 13 at the PIT 88-70, in the PIT, so the Aztecs are looking for a bit of payback in their arena with a very loud fan base.



Matchup: New Mexico Lobos (20-5) 8-4 vs. San Diego State Aztecs (19-6) 8-4 in conference

Date/Time: Friday, January 16 at 8:00 p.m. MST

The New Mexico men’s basketball team concludes a two-game road trip on Friday with a visit to San Diego State for a battle of teams tied for second place in the Mountain West.

The stage is set for an epic showdown as the New Mexico men’s basketball team gears up for the final leg of their two-game road trip.

They are heading into San Diego State territory for a high-stakes battle between two titans tied for second place in the Mountain West standings.

With the clock ticking towards tip-off at Viejas Arena, anticipation mounts for this clash of basketball heavyweights, slated for 8:00 p.m. MT (7:00 p.m. PT) and set to air on FS1 and the Lobo Radio Network.

The Lobos, boasting a formidable 20-5 record this season and sitting at 8-4 in the Mountain West, are riding a wave of momentum after their heart-stopping victory over Nevada on Tuesday night in Reno, Nevada.

With four consecutive road wins under their belt, they are hungry for their first five-game conference road win streak since their glory days in 2013-14.

The Lobos have yet to lose two games in a row this season, so the Nevada win helped keep that streak alive.

In their recent triumph, Jamal Mashburn, Jr. emerged as the hero, sinking crucial shots to seal the deal for UNM.

Mashburn had been taking a beating on Twitter from many of the local “armchair quarterbacks” for his poor performance against UNLV.

He responded with two huge three-point shots at Reno to help seal the deal for victory for the Lobos against Steve Alford‘s Nevada Wolf Pack in a massive win.

The Lobos basketball team used two late three-pointers from Jamal Mashburn, Jr. to down Nevada 83-82 on Tuesday night at the Lawlor Events Center.

Mashburn led the Lobos with 17 points, highlighted by a game-tying three with 1:13 to play and the go-ahead three with 22.4 seconds left. Jaelen House added 13 points and four assists, while Mustapha Amzil had 12 points off the bench.

Nelly Junior Joseph had his fifth double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-high 13 rebounds, while JT Toppin just missed a double-double with 11 points and nine rebounds. Donovan Dent had nine points to go with seven assists.

Meanwhile, the San Diego State Aztecs, standing at 19-6 overall and mirroring the Lobos’ 8-4 conference record, are no strangers to success.

Fresh off a sensational comeback win against Colorado State, where they erased a daunting halftime deficit, the Aztecs are led by the dynamic Jaedon LeDee, the conference’s leading scorer with an impressive 20.3 points per game.

With history on the line, New Mexico seeks to replicate their earlier victory over SDSU this season, aiming for their first season sweep of the Aztecs since 2016-17.

A Friday night win would solidify their dominance over their rivals and mark a rare achievement, making them the first team since Fresno State in 2018 and 2019 to conquer the formidable Viejas Arena in back-to-back years.

As the tension mounts and the stakes soar, basketball fans everywhere brace themselves for what promises to be an unforgettable clash between two powerhouse programs.

Both vied for supremacy in one of college basketball’s most fiercely contested conferences, the Mountain West Conference.

Only one team will emerge victorious in this battle for bragging rights and conference positioning, etching their name into the annals of Mountain West basketball lore.

Under the leadership of Richard Pitino, son of the legendary Rick Pitino, the New Mexico Lobos have undergone a remarkable transformation.

In just three seasons, Pitino has propelled the Lobos to back-to-back 20-win campaigns for the first time since 2014, signaling a resurgence in the program’s fortunes.

Offensively dynamic, the Lobos rank among the elite in the Mountain West and across Division I basketball, averaging an impressive 84.1 points per game, placing them 16th nationally.

Under Richard Pitino’s leadership, the Lobos have emerged as one of the most formidable offensive forces in the Mountain West and Division I basketball.

When the team adopts an up-tempo style and their shots find the mark, success inevitably follows, reflected in their performance in the win/loss column.

Despite the formidable challenge posed by San Diego State on their home turf, the Lobos remain undaunted, buoyed by their dominant home-court advantage at “The Pit,” where they boast an impressive 11-2 record this season.

With three crucial home games remaining, the Lobos understand the importance of capitalizing on every opportunity to secure victory and propel themselves to the top of the conference standings.

However, they are also mindful of the challenges awaiting them on the road, with matchups against formidable opponents such as SDSU, USU, and the Boise State Broncos.

With the conference title within their grasp, the Lobos are fully focused on the task at hand, prepared to leave it all on the court in pursuit of their championship aspirations.

UNM also has three games left on the road, and considering those opponents (SDSU, USU, and the Boise State Broncos), it’s the most challenging part of their schedule this season.

The San Diego State Aztecs, currently listed at +210, have been a dominant force in the Mountain West, epitomizing excellence both on and off the court.

As last year’s national runner-up, they clinched the most recent regular season title in the conference, showcasing their prowess as one of the premier programs in the West.

With an impressive track record, the Aztecs have triumphed in this market nine times, including three of the last four seasons, a feat unmatched by any other MWC school.

Under the guidance of head coach Brian Dutcher, now in his seventh year at the helm, San Diego State has consistently excelled, notching over 20 wins in every season.

They stand tied for second in the conference with an 8-4 record in MWC play and an overall record of 19-6, firmly positioned to make a run at the top spot.

In 2024, the Aztecs have relied on their trademark stingy defense to power their campaign, holding opposing teams to just 66.8 points per game.

With a roster boasting 11 players taller than 6-foot-4, including standout forward Jaedon LeDee, who averages an impressive 20.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, the Aztecs pose a formidable challenge to any opponent.

With two pivotal matchups on the horizon, including a crucial clash against UNM this Friday and a showdown against Utah State, the Aztecs have their sights set on seizing control of the conference regular season race.

These upcoming games carry immense significance and could ultimately determine the conference champion, making them must-watch events for fans eagerly anticipating the outcome.

So fans can expect a great Friday game between two outstanding programs that have their strengths and weaknesses like any team.

They are also very well-coached with some exciting players who can flat-out play the game of basketball, and depending on who shows up, the outcome and the victory will be determined.

You never know what you will get in the Mountain West Conference from night to night, and there is a good possibility that six teams could go to the NCAA Tournament this year.

Only time will tell us that, but for now, this writer will enjoy every second or every game; it’s been that good of a fan experience this year in this powerful conference.

