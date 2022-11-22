Mexico vs Poland LIVE: World Cup 2022 result and final score after Robert Lewandowski misses penalty

Mexico play Poland in the Qatar World Cup after Saudi Arabia shocked Argentina in Group C earlier on Tuesday.

Robert Lewandowski will be desperate to thrive on the big stage after hitting the ground running with Barcelona following his big summer move from Bayern Munich.

While El Tri have been a perennial last-16 side, they struggle to make the quarter-finals, with Napoli’s Hirving Lozano among their talented options.

With Saudi Arabia off to a surprising start, the battle to seemingly finish as runner-up has become complicated, with future games against Lionel Messi and the Albiceleste now likely to be tougher than ever given their desperation.

Follow all the action from Stadium 974 with our live blog below:

Mexico vs Poland latest updates

Mexico and Poland kicked off Qatar World Cup campaigns at 4pm in Group Cliv

PENALTY SAVED! Lewandowski denied by Ochoa from the spot! (MEX 0-0 POL)

HALF TIME! Mexico on top in goalless first half as Poland hang on (MEX 0-0 POL)

Star striker Lewandowski starts up front for Poland; Lozano leads line for Mexico

Saudi Arabia stunned Argentina in other Group C game at Qatar World Cup today

Mexico 0 - 0 Poland

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:50 , Alex Pattle

90+2 mins: The corner is headed away by Glik.

Brave defending from the Poland man, who a couple of minutes ago blocked a Lozano cross with his face at point-blank range.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:49 , Alex Pattle

90 mins: Mexico win a corner on their right flank through Antuna.

Seven minutes of added time to come.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:46 , Alex Pattle

87 mins: Lozano has looked just as dangerous since moving to the left as he was on the right.

Not his best moment now, though: He tries a cross with the outside of boot, but it’s blocked, then the Mexico man charges into the back of Cash and gives away a free kick.

Zielinski is replaced by Arkadiusz Milik for Poland.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:42 , Alex Pattle

85 mins: A bit of a role reversal now, as Cash blocks a cross and the ball goes out for a Mexico corner.

The corner is headed out of the Poland box, and the Mexican players work the ball out to their right, where they win a throw-in.

Uriel Antuna replaces Alexis Vega in the meantime.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:40 , Alex Pattle

82 mins: Cash’s cross from Poland’s right flank is cut out at the source, and the ball goes out for a corner...

The subsequent delivery is headed across goal, then cleared at the back post!

Mexico break and switch play to the left wing, where Jimenez will surge towards the Poland box...

But he’s dispossessed!

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:38 , Alex Pattle

81 mins: Vega tries his luck from a long way out, but his shot swerves well high and wide of the Poland goal.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:37 , Alex Pattle

As promised, here is more on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United exit, which was confirmed moments ago:

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:35 , Alex Pattle

77 mins: Now Frankowski wins a free kick.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:34 , Alex Pattle

76 mins: Poland substitute Frankowski receives a yellow card for a late challenge on Lozano, who is left holding his calf while on the turf.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:32 , Alex Pattle

In other news...

Manchester United have just announced that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the club by mutual consent with immediate effect.

Stay right here; we’ll have more on that for you in a few moments.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:29 , Alex Pattle

72 mins: Szymanski is replaced by Frankowski for Poland.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:29 , Alex Pattle

72 mins: Two Mexico substitutions to be made.

Wolves forward Raul Jimenez, who has been recovering from an injury, is on; so is Carlos Rodriguez.

They replace Herrera and Martin.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:24 , Alex Pattle

67 mins: Some decent interplay between Lozano and Vega on the right wing ends with the latter smashing a shot well over the Poland crossbar.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:23 , Alex Pattle

65 mins: CHANCE!

A Mexico cross is whipped in, and a quick-reaction header diverts the ball towards goal at some pace!

Szczesny shows good reflexes to dive across goal and parry the ball away!

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:22 , Alex Pattle

Robert Lewandowski reacts to his penalty miss for Poland against Mexico (Getty Images)

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:21 , Alex Pattle

Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa saves Robert Lewandowski’s penalty (Getty Images)

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:19 , Alex Pattle

61 mins: A yellow card is awarded, but it’s not clear if it’s for Mexico’s coach or assistant coach.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:18 , Alex Pattle

Hector Moreno gave away a penalty with a challenge on Robert Lewandowski (AFP via Getty Images)

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:16 , Alex Pattle

57 mins: PENALTY SAVED!

Lewandowski shoots low and hard to Ochoa’s left, but the Mexico goalkeeper is equal to it!

There’s a scramble for the ball thereafter, but Mexico survive – for now!

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:14 , Alex Pattle

56 mins: It looked like a 50-50 battle at first, with Lewandowski using his strength well, but Moreno was grabbing the Poland striker’s shirt throughout.

Lewandowski will take this, obviously.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:14 , Alex Pattle

56 mins: PENALTY TO POLAND!

The referee goes to the monitor, and he gives a penalty to Poland after their first decent move of the match!

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:13 , Alex Pattle

54 mins: All of a sudden, Poland decide to press! And what would you know? They get a great chance out of it!

A pass is slung into the feet of Lewandowski just inside the Mexico box, and he turns well before running at goal...

He’s shoulder to shoulder with Moreno, and the Poland captain loses out.

Better, though, from Poland! That looked dangerous for Mexico for a moment.

In fact... the referee is going to check for a penalty! Moreno looked to have pulled on Lewandowski’s shirt...

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:10 , Alex Pattle

53 mins: Lozano scoops a lovely pass over the Poland defence and onto Sanchez inside the box... and Sanchez wins a corner.

Szczesny comes out and punches it clear, but Mexico will attack again, this time with Lozano out on the left...

He cuts inside and curls a shot towards goal, but he slips as he hits it! Szczesny catches the effort comfortably.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:07 , Alex Pattle

50 mins: Szymanski is brought down inside the Mexico half, and Poland have a free kick some way out, just to the left of centre.

It’s wasted, straight out for a goal kick.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:06 , Alex Pattle

48 mins: The second half begins as the first ended, with Mexico enjoying a decent spell of possession.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:03 , Alex Pattle

46 mins: Second half under way!

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:03 , Alex Pattle

Zalewski is replaced by Krystian Bielik for Poland.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

17:02 , Alex Pattle

The second half is just a couple of moments away. Here’s a reminder of what happened in today’s other Group C game:

Saudi Arabia defy reality to stun Argentina with enormous World Cup shock

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:47 , Alex Pattle

Half-time: Goalless at the break. Mexico have been on top, though.

Alexis Vega (left) and Jakub Kaminski in action during Mexico vs Poland (AFP via Getty Images)

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:47 , Alex Pattle

45 mins: Just two minutes of added time at the added-time World Cup – a real rarity.

Mexico fail to make the corner count – not for the first time today – but hang onto the ball thereafter.

They’ve had the lion’s share of possession for some time now.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:45 , Alex Pattle

45 mins: Lozano is brought down as he bursts into the Poland box, and he wants a free kick.

None is given, but the ball rolls to the onrushing Sanchez, who blasts a shot at goal!

Szczesny reacts well to tip the ball over the crossbar!

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:44 , Alex Pattle

44 mins: A sharp diagonal ball out to Lozano on the right is brought down really well by Mexico’s star man.

Some good interplay follows, but the move breaks down in the Poland box.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:40 , Alex Pattle

40 mins: Again Mexico play a corner short, and it ends up being the wrong choice. They lose control as they try to work the ball across the edge of the Poland box, before losing possession altogether.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:39 , Alex Pattle

38 mins: Lozano rolls in a low cross from the right, but it’s stabbed away by the retreating Poland defence.

Corner to Mexico.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:35 , Alex Pattle

35 mins: Poland have failed to get the best out of Lewandowski so far. He’s not had enough service, and when his teammates have gotten the ball to him, the deliveries haven’t been clean enough.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:32 , Alex Pattle

Alexis Vega on the ball for Mexico against Poland (REUTERS)

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:31 , Alex Pattle

31 mins: Poland go long with the throw, and Mexico goalkeeper Ochoa catches the ball in his box.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:30 , Alex Pattle

30 mins: Poland have a free kick near the halfway line after that Sanchez foul, and a long ball is sent into the Mexico box. It’s headed away, though, and Poland have a throw-in on their right flank.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:29 , Alex Pattle

28 mins: Another Mexico chance!!

A terrific chipped pass into the Poland box reaches Gallardo near the byline, and the Mexican tries to cut it back towards goal, but Szczesny rushes out and – with some help from his defenders – does enough to force Gallardo into screwing the ball wide of the post.

Sanchez then picks up the first yellow card of the match moments later.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:27 , Alex Pattle

27 mins: Chance! A one-two between Lozano and Herrera ends with the latter sweeping in a cross, and the resultant back-post header drifts across goal and just wide of Szczesny’s post!

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:23 , Alex Pattle

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:23 , Alex Pattle

(Getty Images)

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:22 , Alex Pattle

23 mins: It’s pinball in the Poland half until they manage to surge up the pitch, and Lewandowski goes down under a challenge just inside the Mexico box as the ball is fed into him...

No foul given. It seems the striker had failed to control the ball before being brought down, and he wasn’t going to get to it after that.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:20 , Alex Pattle

20 mins: A Mexico cross is curved in from the right, and it bounces just in front of Glik, who hacks at it and sends the ball high into the air...

Szczesny is there to catch it, however, with no Mexico players around him.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:17 , Alex Pattle

17 mins: Poland move the ball neatly from left to right then back into the centre, but Mexico dispossess them and come forward themselves!

They lose the ball deep in the Polish half but will look to pen in their opponents, who have a throw-in.

They briefly manage to do so before Poland break away!

The ball is crossed into Lewandowski outside the Mexico box, but it’s at an awkward height for the Barcelona striker, and he can’t bring it down.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:13 , Alex Pattle

12 mins: Mexico have a corner out on their left flank now.

Vega plays it short, and the ball is worked back towards the halfway line before coming back to the corner.

A cross is looped in, and Moreno gets his head on it... but can only direct the ball over the bar!

He hits the turf and holds his back in pain, too.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:11 , Alex Pattle

11 mins: Good defence from Mexico’s No 10, Vega, to ensure his side win a goal kick as Poland look to make a breakthrough along the byline.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:10 , Alex Pattle

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:09 , Alex Pattle

9 mins: Play is stopped after Glik and Montes clash heads while trying to win the aerial ball.

Thankfully both men are okay to continue.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:07 , Alex Pattle

7 mins: Poland break and win a corner on their right.

Zielinski will take it. He picks out Lewandowski, who nods the ball onto Sanchez’s head and out for another corner.

This one is headed away at the near post. Yet another Poland corner.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:06 , Alex Pattle

6 mins: Lozano surges up Mexico’s right flank and spears a cross into the Poland box...

The ball flashes across goal, but no one is able to get on the end of it!

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:04 , Alex Pattle

5 mins: Boos from the Mexican fans now as Lewanodowski gets on the ball for the first time, winning Poland a throw in the Mexico half.

Mexico 0-0 Poland

16:03 , Alex Pattle

3 mins: Early “Ole!”s from the Mexico fans as their players loft the ball from one side of the pitch to the other, then back again.

Mexico vs Poland

16:00 , Alex Pattle

Kick-off: Here we go! A crucial clash in Group C!

Mexico vs Poland

16:00 , Alex Pattle

Stephanie Frappart is the fourth official for this one!

Keith Hackett: Female refs will make history in Qatar – here’s what they can expect

Mexico vs Poland

15:57 , Alex Pattle

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mexico vs Poland

15:56 , Alex Pattle

(AFP via Getty Images)

Mexico vs Poland

15:55 , Alex Pattle

The national anthems are under way, with a few tears from the Mexico team as they sing theirs!

Mexico vs Poland

15:50 , Alex Pattle

T-minus 10 minutes until kick-off at Stadium 974!

Mexico vs Poland

15:41 , Sports Staff

As Mexico head to the World Cup shy of goals and with a squad ravaged by injuries, a great deal of attacking responsibility rests on the shoulders of winger Hirving Lozano.

He sent Mexican fans into a frenzy when his goal helped the team stun holders Germany at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and supporters will be hoping ‘Chucky’ is at the peak of his powers when they play in Qatar.

While the Napoli winger has started eight out of 15 games for the Serie A side this season and bagged only three goals, he has the pace and skill to unlock the tightest of defences.

More on him and his role in the Mexico set-up here:

Goal-shy Mexico look for flying winger Hirving Lozano to provide World Cup edge

Mexico vs Poland

15:33 , Alex Pattle

Poland will look to their talisman Robert Lewandowski to score the goals to take them into the World Cup knockout round for the first time in more than 35 years but he will need support.

The Poland captain signed for Barcelona in the close season following eight trophy-laden and record-filled years at Bayern Munich, a switch he had requested for months.

“After a long period of performing in one country, change is always something cool. I benefit from it very much,” Lewandowski said while on international duty in September.

More on him and his role in the Poland set-up here:

Poland’s World Cup chances hinge on provding support for talisman Robert Lewandowski

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia - MATCH REPORT

15:22 , Kieran Jackson

Ben Burrows at the Education City Stadium:

Kasper Hjulmand had told his Denmark side to “dream big” on the eve of this World Cup. But Tunisia have dreams too and gave their fancied European opponents everything they could handle and more in a hugely entertaining, blood and thunder clash at Education City Stadium.

The Danish coach has played down talk of his team being any kind of “favourites” for this tournament but after impressive qualifying and Nations League runs, where they beat France home and away, many have the Euro 2020 semi-finalists surpassing the quarter-finalists of 1998 and matching last summer or even better still here in Doha.

Tunisia are lucky to even be here after squeaking past Mali in a qualifying play-off with a healthy dose of good fortune, but a much-better run in qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations told of a side who quietly believed they too could make some noise.

If it was noise they wanted they got plenty from the stands here, their hugely vocal support - who far outnumbered their counterparts also decked in red and white - lustily booing the Danes as they came out to warm up, even with returning Christian Eriksen stepping on to a major tournament pitch for the first time since that fateful evening against Finland 18 months ago.

The decibel level only rose further as the relentless Aissa Laidouni started his afternoon as he meant to go on, clattering into Eriksen inside the first two minutes before roaring towards his supporters who, as they would go on to do throughout, roared back ever louder.

Tireless Tunisia earn deserved point against Denmark

Mexico vs Poland

15:15 , Alex Pattle

Here’s a reminder of how the other Group C game played out today...

“A moment of authenticity in this tournament, yet one that seemed to defy reality.

“This World Cup has had its first classic shock, and maybe one of its biggest of all. An utterly stunned Argentina lost for the first time in 36 games, to an admirably adventurous Saudi Arabia, driven on by a raucous atmosphere. Manager Herve Renard pulled off another incredible feat.

“The fact they came from behind to win 2-1 only emphasised their spirit and resolve, and showed how even the most problematic World Cup is still driven by human sporting qualities. That is what Qatar are trying to buy. A further irony is that is what their complicated political rivals in Saudi Arabia will now use. What a venue for their greatest-ever World Cup victory, in the host’s prize stadium, not long after the Gulf blockade was lifted.

“And whatever talk of how the state will use the victory, this was the classic sporting story of footballers rising to greater levels, driven on by fans.”

Miguel Delaney with the match report from Qatar:

Saudi Arabia defy reality to stun Argentina with enormous World Cup shock

Mexico vs Poland

15:06 , Alex Pattle

Confirmed line-ups

Mexico: Ochoa; Montes, Moreno, Sanchez, Gallardo; Alvarez, Herrera, Chavez; Vega, Martin, Lozano

Poland: Szczesny; Cash, Kiwior, Glik, Beresynski, Zalewski; Krychowiak, Kaminski, Szymanski; Zielinski, Lewandowski

Poland captain Robert Lewandowski (centre) is his nation’s best hope of progressing in Qatar (AFP via Getty Images)

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia - PLAYER RATINGS

15:05 , Kieran Jackson

Denmark began their Qatar World Cup campaign with a 0-0 draw against Tunisia on Tuesday.

The sides are joined in Group D by defending champions France and Australia, and this clash was seen by many as a chance for either side to prove their credentials as a team worthy of a place in the knockout stages.

But neither could break the deadlock at the Education City Stadium, with Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel pulling off a fine save after Issam Jebali went through one-on-one in the first half.

Up the other end of the pitch, Christian Eriksen was denied by a decent stop and Andreas Cornelius somehow missed a header from a yard out.

Here is how the Denmark players rated in their Group D opener:

Denmark vs Tunisia player ratings: Kasper Schmeichel save proves key in goalless draw

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:59 , Kieran Jackson

FULL-TIME: Tunisia keeper Dahmen claims the header from the corner easily - and that’s that!

A point each at the Education City Stadium! Tunisia fully worth it too, they held out and fought to the end against a Danish side who were slightly lacklustre this afternoon.

Tunisia will be proud of their performance, as will their travelling support! Now over to France and Australia this evening...

(Getty Images)

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:57 , Kieran Jackson

90+6 mins: Stunned silence in the stadium after that VAR check didn’t go the way we all thought it would after the referee went over to the screen! For what it’s worth, a penalty would’ve been harsh I feel...

Denmark do have one final corner here...

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:56 , Kieran Jackson

90+5 mins: Oh wow!

The referee goes over to the screen - a Denmark corner has hit a Tunisian hand!

But the Mexican referee doesn’t give it! He gives a free-kick to Tunisia - Denmark don’t even have the corner they were entitled to before the VAR check!

Another VAR talking point in this World Cup...

Late drama as Denmark are denied a penalty from a potential handball! 😲



Do you think this should have been a penalty...? 🤔#ITVFootball | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/VDpb7CzROS — ITV Football (@itvfootball) November 22, 2022

(Getty Images)

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:54 , Kieran Jackson

90+4 mins: Dahmen almost makes a mess of a simple cross in the box as he deflects the ball wide....

Oh hang on, checking for a possible penalty here... VAR involved!

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:53 , Kieran Jackson

90+2 mins: Jensen with a long throw into the box but Dahmen claims the header in the air...

Tunisia have almost got a point.

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:51 , Kieran Jackson

90 mins: Five minutes of added time at the end of this half, with Denmark the team pushing for a winner!

Tunisia have fully merited their point so far, but can they see it home?

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:49 , Kieran Jackson

88 mins: Another double sub for Tunisia.

Drager and Laidouni OFF, Sassi and Kechrida ON.

Laidouni been the best man on the park today - will Tunisia hold on though?!

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:47 , Kieran Jackson

86 mins: A booking for Tunisia’s Khenissi - rightly so as he catches Jensen!

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:45 , Kieran Jackson

82 mins: Mejbri straight into the action... he flies in to win the ball just by the touchline inside the box, and does catch Jensen...

No penalty says the referee though, who believes the ball already went out of play.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:41 , Kieran Jackson

80 mins: Double sub for Tunisia - with Man Utd’s Hannibal Mejbri among those coming on.

So Msakni and Jebali OFF, Mejbri and Khenissi ON.

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:39 , Kieran Jackson

78 mins: Jensen now in the book for a late challenge on Tunisia sub Naïm Sliti.

A booking a tad harsh, I think...

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:38 , Kieran Jackson

75 mins: Denmark’s Mathias Jensen has a snap shot on the edge of the box... but the Brenford man harmlessly pulls it wide!

15 to go - will we have a winner here?!

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:33 , Kieran Jackson

71 mins: Big penalty shout for Tunisia!

Andersen’s arm is out as the ball hits it from a ricochet - no penalty given by the Mexican referee though!

Andersen is right next to the Tunisian player... but no penalty and no VAR check!

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:32 , Kieran Jackson

70 mins: How have Denmark not scored?!

From Eriksen’s corner, Christensen wins the header at the back post and it hits the post - with Cornelius somehow not getting a clear connection on the ball!

Surely he has to score, what a miss by the subtitute!

(Getty Images)

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:31 , Kieran Jackson

69 mins: Great save from Tunisia goalkeeper Aymen Dahmen!

Christian Eriksen is the man denied! His left foot shot from outside the box is tipped wide by Dahmen, who did really well to tip it wide having gone down early!

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:28 , Kieran Jackson

67 mins: Slimane comes OFF for Tunisia, with Sliti replacing him.

Tempo of the game has gone down a notch here... will we get a late winner?

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:26 , Kieran Jackson

64 mins: Denmark making a triple-change here!

Simon Kjaer is off, passing the captain’s armband to Christian Eriksen.

Jensen, Cornelius and Lindstrom ON; Dolberg and Skov Olsen the other men OFF.

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:22 , Kieran Jackson

60 mins: Denmark have livened up suddenly.

Skov Olsen looks to be the man who makes things happen - his cross is only just headed behind by a Tunisia defender.

Denmark can’t win the first ball at the corner though...

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:17 , Kieran Jackson

55 mins: Andreas Skov Olsen thinks he’s given Denmark the lead as he strikes home... but there’s an offside earlier in the build-up! It is clear, in fairness.

A let-off for Tunisia!

(Getty Images)

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:14 , Kieran Jackson

53 mins: Denmark can’t clear their lines at the moment!

Two corners in a row have led to Tunisia shots deflected behind... can the Africans find a way through?

The third corner of the bunch is poor, not beating the first man.

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:12 , Kieran Jackson

51 mins: Aïssa Laïdouni has been the star man so far! He breaks terrifically through on goal after a one-two but he just runs out of steam as he attempts to play it across for a team-mate!

Tunisia again threatening....

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:11 , Kieran Jackson

50 mins: Tunisia have started this half how they left off - their intensity remains high while Denmark struggle to fashion a clear opening!

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

14:07 , Kieran Jackson

SECOND-HALF: No changes at the break - we’re back underway at the Education City Stadium!

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia:

14:07 , Kieran Jackson

The Saudis just can’t resist!

Saudi Arabia fans with the Cristiano Ronaldo celebration in front of the Argentines. 😂 pic.twitter.com/XUMhD9GqSQ — TC (@totalcristiano) November 22, 2022

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

13:52 , Kieran Jackson

HALF-TIME: All-square at the break at the Education City Stadium - and Tunisia will be the happier of the two teams!

Denmark haven’t quite clicked so far and they can thank Kasper Schmeichel for not being behind after that terrific save late on in the half.

Work to do for last year’s European Championships semi-finalists!

(Getty Images)

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

13:51 , Kieran Jackson

45+4 mins: Great ball in by Eriksen but it’s an equally great header awayy by Tunisia’s Yassine Meriah.

And that should be that...

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

13:49 , Kieran Jackson

45+3 mins: Hojbjerg does well to win a foul just outside the box to the right.

Final chance for Denmark before the break...

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

13:47 , Kieran Jackson

45 mins: Denmark going to be forced into a substitution here!

Thomas Delaney has gone down in the centre of the pitch with an injury he sustained in a tackle...

He’s been replaced by Mikkel Damsgaard.

Here’s a rarity too - a normal amount of added time! Four minutes at the end of the first-half - and even that’s a lot for a first-half!

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

13:45 , Kieran Jackson

43 mins: What a save from Kasper Schmeichel!

Issam Jebali is played through - the Tunisia striker chips the Denmark keeper but the ex-Leicester man somehow gets a right-hand to the ball, tipping it wide!

(AFP via Getty Images)

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

13:43 , Kieran Jackson

42 mins: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg looks to beat Laidouni with a flip-flap before going over in the box... he wants a penalty but not enough in it for the referee.

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

13:40 , Kieran Jackson

39 mins: The ball breaks to Tunisia’s Aïssa Laïdouni in the box from a corner but he can’t find the target - but boy did he get some power behind that shot!

Just over five to go until half-time... still level here.

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

13:35 , Kieran Jackson

34 mins: Ambitious effort from Hojbjerg from range - straight at the Tunisia keeper Aymen Dahmen who holds on comfortably.

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

13:33 , Kieran Jackson

31 mins: Pinpoint floated ball over the Tunisian defence by Kjaer - Olsen gets on the end of it but Tunisia’s Ali Abdi gets a foot in.

Tunisia eventually clear their lines from the corner...

(AFP via Getty Images)

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

13:29 , Kieran Jackson

27 mins: Wicked ball in from the left is inviting for Denmark striker Andreas Skov Olsen.. but the Club Brugge man can’t quite get there in time!

Denmark have found their feet in this game.

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

13:26 , Kieran Jackson

25 mins: Denmark’s Rasmus Kristensen in the book for a late tackle - bit harsh that.

The referee today, incidentally, is César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos from Mexico.

