New Mexico vs. New Mexico State: Preview, How To Watch, Odds, Prediction

Rio Grande Rivalry

New Mexico State again…

WEEK 7: New Mexico (2-4) vs. New Mexico State (1-5)

WHEN: Saturday, October 15, 2022

TIME: 8:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM MST

WHERE: Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, NM

WEATHER: 83° High & Low in evening 55 ° partly cloudy

TV: Flosports.tv Ball Sports Arizona (Tape Delay)

RADIO: Lobo Radio Network

ANALYST: Robert Portnoy (play-by-play) & Dontrell Moore (Color)

SERIES RECORD: Lobos lead the series 73-33-5

LAST WEEK: Lobos lost to Wyoming 27-14; Aggies lost to FIU 21-7

WEBSITES: golobos.com | nmstatesports.com

GAME NOTES (PDF): New Mexico I New Mexico State

ODDS: New Mexico +6.5

SP+ PROJECTION: New Mexico by 4

FEI PROJECTION: New Mexico by 10

jt092119h/sports/jim thompson/ UNM’s #28 Ahmari Davis leeps over a blocker and into the end zone for the score. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Jim Thompson/Albuquerque Journal)

The Rio Grande Rivalry kicks off this Saturday as the New Mexico Lobos (2-4) will travel down south to Aggie Memorial Stadium to take on the New Mexico State Aggies (1-5)

Both teams are coming off losses, but they will be looking to turn it around in this in-state rivalry game that promises to be very entertaining, given their history.

There is always plenty of fireworks when these two teams play, and we are not talking about those shot in the air!

The Lobos enter this game after losing to the Wyoming Cowboys, 27-14, in Albuquerque at University Stadium, and the Aggies coming off a loss to FIU 21-7

It’s been a repeat story for the Lobos the last few weeks on offense as they take the leads on the points early in the game but struggle in the second half to maintain the lead and score more points.

So much so that head Coach Danny Gonzales would make staff changes, relieving Offensive Coordinator Derek Warehime of his duties and job.

He promoted Quarterbacks Coach Heath Ridenhour, former head coach at Cleveland High school, to the interim Offensive Coordinator for the Lobos offense.

To say that he had success at Cleveland High School would be the understatement of the year; his teams put up big numbers at times averaging over 40 points a game.

In his 10 seasons at the head coach of Cleveland, Ridenour’s teams went 96-18 (a .842 clip), including an eye-popping 73-7 over the last seven years.

Six times his teams have averaged over 40 points per game, and four times the Storm led the state in scoring offense, including the past three years.

So, this will be very interesting to watch this Lobo offense, especially with all their weapons back from last week’s absence.

New Mexico State is 127th in FBS in total offense at 266 yards per game, and UNM is 128th with 260 yards per game

Danny Gonzales said he expects wide receivers Geordon Porter and Luke Wysong, running backs Sherod White and Christian Washington, and quarterback Isaiah Chavez to be available for Saturday’s game at New Mexico State

The five players sat out Saturday’s 27-14 loss to Wyoming for undisclosed disciplinary reasons that Coach Gonzales would not elaborate on.

Danny Gonzales has said schematic changes in the offense wouldn’t be dramatic.

Still, QB Kendrick said he’s expecting a more aggressive and creative approach to making opposing defenses react to the Lobos, not vice versa.

The New Mexico State Aggies are coming into this one after losing to Florida International University 21-7 last week.

The Aggies also struggled with the ball in their hands, as they couldn’t successfully move down the field from an offensive standpoint.

They finished that game with 221 total yards of offense. New Mexico State will have to be better on offense if they want to take down the Lobos in this one.

So, head Lobo coach Danny Gonzales Lobos will take on Jerry Kills NMSU Aggies for what should be a very entertaining game if one looks at the history between these two programs.

Three Keys for a Lobo Victory

— Dominate on Defense

One solid silver lining to the 2022 Lobo football team is their Rocky Long 3-3-5 Defense this year: this Lobo team flat-out plays physical & fast!

The Lobos have been solid defensively, allowing 22.8 points per game 347.2 total per game, but it’s just 19.3 points as 21 points have been scored off of UNM’s offense and special teams

Their run defense has continued to save them, as it hasn’t been easy to move the ball on the ground against the Lobos.

They allow 116.2 rushing yards per game, the 30th least in the nation. Their front seven has continued to rally toward the ball, as I would watch for Cody Moon in this one.

He leads the team with 47 tackles this season and has already recorded 3.5 sacks.

Another huge factor in the secondary is Senior Jerrick Reed, who is second in tackles with 46; this guy seems to be always at the right place at the right time and is one of Lobo’s biggest hitters!

A big key for this game against the Aggies could be turnovers and, more importantly, takeaways for UNM.

The Lobos have taken the ball away 13 times, ranking in the top 10 nationally in FBS.

NMSU has turned the ball over frequently, with ten interceptions and three fumbles, and UNM would love to increase those numbers.

The Lobos have allowed 231 passing yards per game, the 71st least in the nation. Last week, they surrendered 107 passing yards to the Cowboys.

New Mexico State’s offense has been a bottom-25 unit in total offense this season, generating 265.5 yards per game, ranking fifth worst in the FBS.

They will have more than they can handle against this run defense of the Lobos, so look for them to throw the ball in the air against the Lobo Secondary.

The Aggies have traditionally used some trick play or something to catch the Lobos off guard for a big play, which has worked for them in the past.

— Dominate the line of scrimmage

The Lobos have a large offensive line that has improved a lot since the begging of the year, primarily due to the coaching of former Lobo Jason Lenzmeier.

He played on what could be arguably the most dominant Lobo offensive line in Lobo history, with four of the players playing in the NFL.

He must have them ready to play against a hungry, scrappy Aggie Defensive front.

The Lobos entire team must realize that this Aggie team looks at this game as a Super Bowl, and if there is one game they want to win most desperately, it’s the Lobos.

Even Coach Kill admitted, “To me, it’s like a big bowl game, and you are playing for something, playing for pride and for Las Cruces,” he said. “I want our fans to come out, and when they are on offense, I don’t care what they bring in the stadium, but I want them as loud as they can be to affect the game and affect their offense.”

So, this Lobo offense must be prepared mentally that they are playing a team that looks at this game and think about it all years

It’s that old saying, “It’s not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog” the Lobos must be the latter!

— Special teams play

The Special team’s play must be solid during this game, as the game could be close in the end and could determine the outcome of the game.

Punter Aaron Rodriguez must flip that field when called up duties to do so, Also, there must be better consistency of the Kicker.

. George Steinkamp must make be accurate when kicking field goals for the Lobos, especially if the game is close at the end.

Kickoff returns or punt returns can dramatically change the outcome of the game and the Lobos needs some big offensive explosive plays to change the game’s dynamics.

Special teams are one of the things that most fans don’t pay a lot of attention to, unless their team losses on a muffed punt or a missed field goal.

The Lobos must play smart football, move the ball with a solid running game to set up long passes in the secondary and then dominate on defense as well.

The offense must find some down the field explosive plays that take advantage of their very fast receivers, both Luke Wysong, Bobby Wooden, and Geordan Porter

Prediction: UNM Lobos 28-NMSU Aggies 17





