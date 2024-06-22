Mexico vs Jamaica: Preview, predictions and team news

The battle for Group B at Copa America 2024 begins this weekend as Mexico take on Jamaica for the 33rd time in history.

Of the four Copa America groups, Group B, featuring Mexico, Ecuador, Venezuela, and Jamaica, is the hardest to predict. With tournament giants Argentina, Brazil, and Uruguay split among the remaining groups, all four Group B sides have a chance to advance to the Knockout Stage.

Mexico, though, are the early favorites to finish first. Despite El Tri's inconsistent year and recent losses to Uruguay and Brazil, Jaime Lozano's squad has the talent to make a run this summer, but only if they come out strong against Jamaica, a team who has not beaten Mexico in six years.

Here's 90min's guide to Mexico vs Jamaica on June 22 at Copa America 2024.

Mexico vs Jamaica H2H record (last five games)

Current form (all competitions)

How to watch Mexico vs Jamaica on TV and live stream

Mexico team news

Jaime Lozano opted to leave a lot of veteran players home this summer, like Guillermo Ochoa, Chucky Lozano, and Raul Jimenez, and instead called-up young, emerging talents. Santiago Gimenez, the 23-year-old striker, is the best of the bunch, coming off a 26-goal season for Feyenoord.

With Julian Quinones and Uriel Antuna on either side of Gimenez, Mexico have a dangerous attack that can carve Jamaica's defense in a similar way they exploited Brazil's backline just two weeks ago.

Mexico predicted lineup vs Jamaica ( 4-3-3 ): J. Gonzalez; J. Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; Alvarez, Chavez, E. Sanchez; Antuna, Gimenez, Quinones

Jamaica team news

Although Jamaica are the underdogs of Group B, they are coming into Copa America 2024 on the back of three straights wins, including one against Group C participants, Panama, in the CONCACAF Nations League third place match.

Unfortunately, history does not bode will for Heimir Hallgrímsson's squad; Jamaica failed to record a single point in their Copa America 2015 and Copa America 2016 appearances, losing all six Group Stage fixtures. Shamar Nicholson must continue his recent goalscoring form if Jamaica want to write a new story this summer.

Jamaica predicted lineup vs Mexico (3-4-3): Blake; Lowe, Hector, Bernard; Latibeaudiere, Palmer, Johnson, Anderson; Decordova-Reid, Antonio, Nicholson

Mexico vs Jamaica score prediction

Despite Jamaica's recent form, it is hard to imagine the Reggae Boyz taking any points from Mexico. El Tri's impressive performance against Brazil gave them plenty of momentum heading into this summer's Copa America, and they have the pieces for the next generation to shine.

Jamaica, though, are not often kept off the scoresheet. They have only failed to find the back of the net in one of their last eight matches.