New Mexico vs Houston Baptist Prediction, Game Preview

New Mexico vs Houston Baptist prediction and game preview.

New Mexico vs Houston Baptist Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Network: TBD

New Mexico (0-0) vs Houston Baptist (0-0) Game Preview

Why Houston Baptist Will Win

The Huskies will still be winging the ball all over the yard.

Houston Baptist didn’t do the 2021 spring season thing, but it made life a whole lot of nasty for Texas Tech, North Texas, and Louisiana Tech in 2020 with a high-powered passing game that averaged 460 yards per game.

The offensive style isn’t going to stop now.

New Mexico’s defense got better as last season went on, but it was a disaster early and it wasn’t anything special over the last few games, either. The pass rush still has to prove it can do something strong, and the secondary gave up way too many big plays. Offensively, the Lobos have to be ready to keep up the pace, but …

Why New Mexico Will Win

Houston Baptist didn’t play a whole lot of defense, either.

The offense might have put up a gazillion yards per game, but the defense gave up a gazillion points. The Huskies get into shootouts, but lost those three games against the FBS teams.

The HBU O should work, but it was so good last season that WKU took away the offensive coordinator, star QB Bailey Zappe, and three of the top receivers.

The New Mexico offense was able to get the ground game going throughout last year, and it’s not going to have any issues powering away – expect at least 200 rushing yards, but probably closer to 300.

What’s Going To Happen

Former Kentucky QB Terry Wilson will take over the New Mexico attack and make it roll – at least in the opener.

Houston Baptist will do what it does with a whole lot of passes and big plays, but the defense won’t get New Mexico off the field. The Lobo ground game will be terrific, Wilson will be outstanding, and with the victory – going back to the end of last year – it’ll be the program’s first three-game winning streak since the middle of 2016.

New Mexico vs Houston Baptist Prediction, Line

New Mexico 47, Houston Baptist 31

No Line, o/u: No Line

