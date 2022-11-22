New Mexico vs Colorado State prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 13, Friday, November 25

New Mexico vs Colorado State Prediction Game Preview

New Mexico vs Colorado State How To Watch

Date: Friday, November 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins, CO

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: New Mexico (2-9), Colorado State (2-9)

Why New Mexico Will Win

Colorado State has one of the few offenses worse than New Mexico’s.

The Rams are disastrous up front, the offense is dead last in college football in points, and it’s dead last in third down conversions, scoring, and red zone production.

New Mexico can use as much help as it can get.

There’s enough of a running game to hammer away on a Colorado State defensive front that’s been crushed over the last several weeks. Air Force is Air Force – it came up with 359 yards in last week’s win – but Wyoming, Boise State, and Utah State were all able to go off.

The Lobos will be competitive if they can get to 200 rushing yards, but …

Why Colorado State Will Win

New Mexico has one of the few offenses almost as bad as Colorado State’s.

The Rams are the worst in the country on third downs, but New Mexico is the second worst. There’s no passing game to worry about, there’s nothing happening down the field, and yardage-wise New Mexico’s offense is the worst in the nation.

Colorado State might be dead last in scoring, but it averages 284 yards per game. New Mexico averages 237.

At least the Ram passing game has the upside to come up with a few big plays here and there. New Mexico doesn’t.

What’s Going To Happen

Colorado State will get a little bit more out of its offense than New Mexico will get out of its version. Neither one will do anything special.

Home field matters here. It’ll be ugly, there will plenty of mistakes, but these two will play at each other’s level. The Rams will get a few more field goal opportunities.

New Mexico vs Colorado State Prediction, Line

Colorado State 20, New Mexico 17

Line: Colorado State -7.5, o/u: 34.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

New Mexico vs Colorado State Must See Rating (out of 5): 2

