New Mexico vs. Colorado State: Keys For A Lobos Win, Livestream, Prediction, More

Can the Lobos upset the Rams?

Huge Mountain West game

Heading into a home game against the New Mexico Lobos (12-1, 0-0 MWC), the Colorado State Rams (12-1, 0-0 MWC) are riding a three-game winning streak, while the Lobos come in as winners of 11 consecutive games.

The Rams and the Lobos are 12-1 in non-conference play, and it’s the season opener for both teams.

This promises to be an extremely competitive and statement game for the rest of the Mountain West Conference so early in the season.

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Time: 10:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Venue: Moby Arena

Odds: ESPN Gamecast has Rams winning at 62.1%

In their latest matchup, Colorado State secured a decisive victory over Adams State, finishing with a score of 106-61. Patrick Cartier led the team with 13 points, contributing four assists and two rebounds.

The New Mexico men’s basketball team wrapped up non-conference play with an impressive 87-54 victory over Eastern New Mexico on Friday night at The Pit, securing their 11th consecutive win.

The Lobos (12-1) seized control in the latter part of the first half against the Greyhounds (8-2), culminating in a flawless month of December for the second consecutive year.

Jaelen House showcased a stellar performance, leading UNM with a game-high 22 points, supported by four other teammates who reached double figures in scoring.

New Year, New Games of the Week from @TheAndyKatz 🔥 Start the new year right with these matchups 👀 pic.twitter.com/gGqm6wjKrJ — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 1, 2024

Jamal Mashburn, Jr. contributed 17 points in his first appearance since November 22, while Nelly Junior Joseph recorded 13 points and an impressive 16 rebounds for his third double-double of the year.

Coming off the bench, Braden Appelhans notched a career-high 14 points, and Mustapha Amzil matched his season high with 11 points.

Head coach Richard Pitino leads the UNM Lobos; in his third season with New Mexico, he is 79-47 at New Mexico and 206-169 in his 12 seasons as a D1 head coach.

Niko Medved leads the Rams in his sixth season as the CSU head coach with a record of 104-65 and overall, 183-153 in his head coach career.

Colorado State boasts a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while New Mexico holds an 8-3-0 ATS record. Five of the Rams’ games surpassed the point total, whereas four of the Lobos’ games exceeded expectations.

Colorado State has excelled in the last ten games with a 7-3 record against the spread and an overall 9-1 record. Similarly, New Mexico has performed well, going 7-3 against the spread and achieving a 9-1 overall record in its last ten contests.

Colorado State dominates its opponents with a remarkable 16.5-point per game advantage, boasting an impressive +214 scoring differential overall. They maintain a scoring average of 84.7 points per game, ranking 21st in college basketball while conceding 68.2 points per contest (117th in college basketball).

Opening up 2024 with our first two Mountain West games of the season!! #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/0HbjON4itL — Lobo Basketball (@UNMLoboMBB) January 1, 2024

Compared to the New Mexico Lobos, the Rams outscored their opponents by 17.5 points, capitalizing on their offensive prowess. Specifically, Colorado State excels in three-point shooting, connecting on 8.7 threes per game (70th in college basketball) compared to their opponents’ 6.1.

On the other hand, New Mexico showcases its offensive strength by outscoring opponents by 17.3 points per game, maintaining a noteworthy +226 scoring differential. They average 84.5 points per game, ranking 26th in college basketball, and allow 67.2 points per outing (97th in college basketball).

Interestingly, the Lobos’ scoring output of 84.5 points per game exceeds the defensive efforts of the Rams by 16.3 points.

In terms of three-pointers, New Mexico makes 6.7 per game (250th in college basketball), slightly edging out their opponents, who average 6.0 three-pointers per game.

The New Mexico Lobos stand out as a team in the MWC with the potential for greatness.

A key factor contributing to their unpredictability is the limited on-court time shared by Jamal Mashburn and Jalen House, who have played together for less than 15 minutes this season due to injuries.

However, the emergence of players like the formidable Donavan Dent, a potent force causing trouble for opposing teams, and the highly athletic freshman JT Toppin, named MWC freshman of the week four times this season, adds depth to the team.

Under the leadership of head coach Richard Pitino, this year’s Lobos carry significant expectations and exhibit a massive upside, boasting a deeper bench compared to the previous season.

The team’s impressive 12-1 non-conference record and a remarkable 25-1 regular-season non-conference record over the past two seasons (second-best nationally) highlight their consistent success in non-conference matchups, including a 19-game winning streak in regular-season home non-conference games.

Jamal Mashburn Jr., Jaelen House, and sophomore Donovan Dent create a formidable guard trio, establishing the Lobos as one of the most talented teams in the West with their dynamic presence—a true three-headed monster.

Moreover, the 6-10 Nelly J Joseph has substantially impacted the team’s post presence significantly with his defensive steals from opponents.

Noteworthy is Joseph’s achievement of a first-half double-double, a feat unparalleled since Carlton Bragg’s performance at Wyoming on March 9, 2019, where he secured 11 points and ten rebounds.

Joseph’s exceptional 15 first-half rebounds establish a new benchmark for Lobo’s performance in the Mountain West era.

Adding to the Lobos’s bench depth is 6-4 Tru Washington, the highest-ranked recruit for the Lobos in a decade, a four-star recruit, and top 100 play nationally.

So, the Lobos are in for the first road test against a powerful 15th CSU-ranked team. NCAA NET ranking has the Lobo at 34 and the Rams at 13th. That would make this a Quad 1 win for the Lobos and Quad 2 game for the Rams.

KenPom has the Lobos at 34 and the Rams at 29, so you can throw out all the numbers and see what team leaders show up for this exciting MWC game.

