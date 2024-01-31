New Mexico vs. Boise State: Game Preview, How To Stream, Odds, More

Can the Lobos win on the road?

Every game is important for UNM

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Stream : For free with a FuboTV free trial

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

The No. 19 New Mexico men’s basketball team looks to remain unbeaten at home this season as it concludes a two-game homestand Wednesday night against Boise State. Game time at The Pit is 8:30 p.m. and the game will air on FS1 and the Lobo Radio Network.

In the current season, UNLV holds a record of 5-6-0 against the spread, while New Mexico boasts a 9-4-0 ATS record.

The New Mexico Lobos secured a 77-60 victory over Wyoming in their recent encounter. The Lobos committed 19 personal fouls, while Wyoming recorded 17.

New Mexico struggled from beyond the arc, making 4 of 21 attempts. Wyoming had a strong performance from the free-throw line, shooting 73.7% and making 14 of 19 attempts.

Despite Wyoming’s efforts on the boards (34 rebounds), they failed to record a block. The team also had nine assists three steals, and shot 41.2% from the field.

In contrast, New Mexico’s defense allowed the opposition to shoot 41.2%, but the Lobos compensated with 23 turnovers, resulting in 16 steals. New Mexico collected 32 rebounds, including 12 offensive rebounds.

From the free-throw line, the Lobos converted 63.6% of their attempts, and they ended the game with a 43.5% field goal percentage, making 30 of 69 shots and 3 of 13 from beyond the arc.

Donovan Dent played a crucial role in the contest, contributing 21 points on 9 16 shooting in 32 minutes of play. He also added one rebound and four assists, shooting at an impressive 56.3% from the floor.

New Mexico, with a current record of 13-2, averages 82.9 points per game, shooting at a 46.6% field goal percentage.

They connect on 34.9% of their 3-point attempts and shoot 65.9% from the free-throw line. The team grabs an average of 40.1 rebounds per game. It has 239 assists on the season, committing 10.3 turnovers per game and 18.9 personal fouls per contest.

On the defensive end, the Lobos force an average of 16.7 turnovers per game and draw 19.5 fouls.

They allow opponents to shoot 40.5% from the field, including 29.7% from 3-point range. New Mexico gives up an average of 67.3 points per game.

UNLV, in their recent matchup against San Diego State, suffered a 72-61 defeat. They allowed San Diego State to secure 32 rebounds (10 offensive) and shoot 31.3% from beyond the arc.

UNLV made 23 of 30 free throw attempts (76.7%) and shot 39.7% from the field. They struggled from 3-point range, making 8 of 30 attempts (26.7%).

UNLV committed 17 personal fouls, turned the ball over 12 times, and recorded seven steals. Luis Rodriguez contributed 13 points on 5-of-13 shooting and grabbed five rebounds in 32 minutes of play.

With a 7-6 overall record, UNLV shoots at a 46.9% field goal percentage, averaging 76.2 points per game.

They grab 35.1 rebounds per game and dish out 15.1 assists per contest. The team commits 11.3 turnovers per game and shoots 69.2% from the free-throw line.

Defensively, UNLV allows opponents to shoot 33.1% from 3-point range and concedes 68.4 points per game. They force an average of 14.4 turnovers per game and hold opponents to a 42.3% field goal percentage.

This will be New Mexico’s fifth game in Las Vegas this season, with the team securing victories in all four previous outings at the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson.

With a current season record of 13-2 (1-1 in the Mountain West), the Lobos are coming off a 77-60 triumph over Wyoming at The Pit on Saturday.

Donovan Dent played a pivotal role in the victory, contributing 21 points, marking his first 20-point performance in conference play.

Impressively, New Mexico recorded 16 steals against Wyoming, continuing to achieve double-digit steals in seven of the past eight games.

The Lobos are one of the most talented teams in the MWC on paper and are deeper than they have been in the last couple of years.

The Lobos are still a talented work in progress, working on team offensive chemistry with the three starting guard lineup of Dent, Mashburn, and House.

The Lobos’ strength this year has been their defensive side of the ball listed at third in the MWC at DE Ken Pom and listed at 7th in the MWC in the offensive side of the ball.

This team would be darn dangerous when defense and offense start running on all cylinders; they are that talented.

On the other side, UNLV enters their conference home opener with a 7-6 overall record and an 0-1 mark in the Mountain West after a 72-61 defeat at the hands of San Diego State on Saturday.

Luis Rodriguez leads the Runnin’ Rebels with an average of 12.5 points per game.

UNLV has dominated recent matchups, winning eight of the last nine meetings, including the last five at the Thomas & Mack Center.

In the previous season, the teams faced off with UNLV, securing an 84-77 victory at The Pit. However, the Lobos’ last win at UNLV dates back to the 2017-18 season when they swept the series.

In terms of men’s basketball, the Mountain West Conference is the most talented this writer has seen in years.

Three Mountain West men’s basketball teams have secured spots in the top 25 rankings. Joining Colorado State, San Diego State, and Utah State have earned positions in the latest rankings released on Monday, January 8. This marks the first instance since January 2013 that the Mountain West has boasted three teams in the national rankings.

The current rankings for Mountain West teams are as follows:

Colorado State: No. 17 in the AP poll and No. 18 in the USA Today coaches poll.

San Diego State: Positioned at No. 19 in both the AP and coaches polls.

Utah State: Ranked No. 20 in the AP poll and No. 23 in the coaches poll.

Nevada: Receives votes in the coaches poll (second just outside the top 25 and fifth outside in the AP poll).

New Mexico: Earns a single vote in the coaches poll.

Anticipate an electrifying showdown in Sin City as the Lobos hit the road for a crucial Mountain West Conference matchup.

The team is poised to secure a victory by showcasing solid defensive s plays, dominating on the boards, and consistently scoring baskets.

With the added motivation of a significant upcoming game against SDSU at the PIT this Saturday, the Lobos have a compelling reason to emerge triumphant.

Keep an eye out for what could be the Lobos’ first road win of the season in Las Vegas.

