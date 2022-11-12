New Mexico vs Air Force Prediction Game Preview
New Mexico vs Air Force prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 11, Saturday, November 12
New Mexico vs Air Force How To Watch
Date: Saturday, November 12
Game Time: 3:30 ET
Venue: Falcon Stadium, Colorado Springs, CO
How To Watch: CBS Sports Network
Record: New Mexico (2-7), Air Force (6-3)
New Mexico vs Air Force Game Preview
Why New Mexico Will Win
New Mexico has enough of a defense to make this a game.
The offense might not be anything special, but the defense does a great job on third downs, the front isn’t bad at getting hammered on, and that O that has plenty of issues at least controls the clock.
The Lobo pass defense is mostly the problem, but Air Force is dead last in the country at throwing, but …
Why Air Force Will Win
Yeah, that New Mexico offense doesn’t do much of anything.
It’s dead last in the nation in total O – it’s been able to come up with 300 yards just once against FBS teams – and it doesn’t have the ability to throw to get back in the game if needed.
New Mexico hasn’t thrown a touchdown pass in the last seven games.
The Lobo run defense might be good so far this year, but it hasn’t helped up against the teams that can actually do it. By the way …
What’s Going To Happen
Air Force leads the nation in rushing.
It wasn’t able to do much against Boise State and it wasn’t great last week against Army, and it still averages 324 yards per game. The Falcons will take control early on with a few scores, and New Mexico won’t have an answer.
New Mexico vs Air Force Prediction, Line
Air Force 31, New Mexico 7
Line: Air Force -21.5, o/u: 37.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5
New Mexico vs Air Force Must See Rating (out of 5): 1.5
