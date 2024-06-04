New Mexico United reschedules match against Sacramento Republic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United has announced a change to its schedule. The club’s home match against Sacramento Republic FC has been changed from Saturday, July 6 to Wednesday, September 18. The match will kickoff at 7 p.m. at Isotopes Park and gates will open at 6 p.m.

Additionally, United’s road match in Sacramento on September 29 has had a time change to accommodate the national broadcast on ESPN2. The new time in Sacramento will be 6:30 MT/5:30 PT.

