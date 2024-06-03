New Mexico United loses first match since April, 1-0 at Monterey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 5-match winning streak was snapped on the road Sunday, as New Mexico United lost to Monterey Bay FC 1-0.

It was a tough loss for the Black and Yellow, as they missed two penalty kicks in the second half and got shut out by Monterey.

Monterey scored the first goal of this game in the second half, capitalizing in transition to find the net in the 64th minute. NM United had a solid chance to equalize after that, but Zico Bailey missed a PK that hit off of the post in the 67th minute. Mukwelle Akale would then miss another PK in the 82nd minute. NM United is now 1 for 5 in PK’s this season.

NM United out-shoots Monterey Bay 17-9 in this match, but they are held scoreless and notch their first loss since April 27. This win also marked the first for Monterey Bay FC since April 20.

NM United now holds a 7-win, 3-loss, and 1-draw record, which keeps them in first place in the USL Championship Western Conference Standings. NM United returns home next, hosting Hartford Athletic on Saturday at 7 p.m.

