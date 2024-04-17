New Mexico United to host friendly against club from Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the third time in club history, New Mexico United is set to host an international friendly. The club announced on Wednesday that it will host FC Juarez on Wednesday, June 19.

“We are so excited to welcome a top-tier club like FC Juarez to the Land of Enchantment,” said New Mexico United President Ron Patel. “[They] have an incredible fan base and have accomplished so much. We look forward to meeting their players on the pitch, and showing their fans a terrific time in New Mexico.”

“We are delighted to begin this relationship and play against our friends at New Mexico United,” said FC Juarez President Luis Rodriguez. “For FC Juárez, it is a priority to promote its ties with soccer fans in Albuquerque in addition to having more of a presence in the Southwest U.S.”

Only a decade into its existence, FC Juarez has already been promoted to Mexico’s highest division, Liga MX.

