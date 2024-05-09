New Mexico United beats MLS club Real Salt Lake

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United made history on Wednesday night by hosting an MLS team for the first time in club history. The black and yellow played Real Salt Sake in the round of 32 in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup and put on a show during the historic night. United grabbed a 4-2 win to advance to the round of 16.

New Mexico set the tone early with two quick first-half goals. Each came from Zico Bailey, the first in the 17th minute and the second just two minutes later (and during United’s magic minute)

Salt Lake found the back of the net in the 35th minute and seemed to have some momentum heading to halftime, but United turned things around. Nicky Hernandez scored in the final moments of stoppage time to give United a 3-1 lead at the break.

Coming out of the half, Salt Lake scored a quick goal, but United stayed on the offensive attack. Late in the second half, after a substitution, Jacobo Reyes took a rebound off the crossbar in for an easy goal to seal the victory in the 85th minute.

“Marveled at the performance of the guys tonight,” said United head coach Eric Quill. “The resiliency when we gave up, when we conceded, to come back and stay on top of the game showed a lot of character.”

“It feels good,” said Bailey. “They’re in the first division, higher level than us, so we all felt like we had something to prove. We had a good result, everyone had a good performance, so it feels really good.”

With the win, United advances to play NYFC II in the round of 16. The game will take place on the road on either May 21 or 22.

