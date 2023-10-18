New Mexico State vs. UTEP schedule: TV, streaming, odds and how to watch

After a four-game losing streak, UTEP finally broke through last Wednesday against FIU to earn a 27-14 win on the road. Quarterback Cade McConnell started his first career game and threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns to lead the way for the Miners.

McConnell's efficient day (11 for 17 passing and a 233.0 rating) powered UTEP to a season-high 441 yards of offense. Wideout Kelly Akharaiyi was his top target of the day with a career-high 223 yards and a touchdown on eight catches.

"We jumped on them early and did a good job with that and held on to the football," UTEP Head Coach Dana Dimel said. "We didn't have any unforced errors to give opportunities to come back. Of course, the defense played so well and so many guys did some really good things."

UTEP's defense stood strong and earned a season-high two turnovers. The Miners' effort led to the first win in Florida in program history as they move to 2-5 on the season and 1-2 in Conference USA.

This week, UTEP hosts New Mexico State (4-3, 2-1). The Aggies have won three of their last four, including wins over Sam Houston State and FIU. Quarterback Diego Pavia leads the team in passing and rushing with more than 2,000 total yards and 16 touchdowns combined this season.

The Aggies and Miners meet at the Sun Bowl Wednesday night for a Conference USA matchup. Both teams are looking for a win to keep pace midway through the 2023 season.

How to watch UTEP vs. New Mexico State, TV and streaming:

UTEP hosts New Mexico State at the Sun Bowl with kickoff set for 9:00 p.m., ET, on ESPN2. It'll also be streaming on the ESPN App.

Notable football players and injury news:

Miners RB Mike Franklin (undisclosed) is questionable

Miners WR Tyrin Smith (undisclosed) is questionable

Miners QB Jake McNamara (concussion) is questionable

Miners QB Gavin Hardison (arm) is questionable

NCAA Odds Week 8: UTEP vs. New Mexico State lines and betting trends:

New Mexico State is slightly favored for the win over UTEP on the road, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread Favorite: New Mexico State (-3.5)

Moneyline: New Mexico State (-160), UTEP (+135)

Total: 47.5 points

UTEP Miners football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 0: Sat. 08/26: UTEP 14-17 Jacksonville State Final

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: UTEP 28-14 Incarnate Word Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: UTEP 7-38 Northwestern Final

Week 3: Sat 09/16: UTEP 10-31 Arizona Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: UTEP 28-45 UNLV Final

Week 5: Fri. 09/29: UTEP 10-24 Louisiana Tech Final

Week 6: Sat. 10/07: Bye

Week 7: Wed. 10/11: UTEP 27-14 FIU Final

Week 8: Wed. 10/18: UTEP vs. New Mexico State, 9:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

Week 9: Wed. 10/25: UTEP at Sam Houston State, 8:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: UTEP vs. Western Kentucky, 9:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: Bye

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: UTEP at Middle Tennessee, 2:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: UTEP vs. Liberty, 3:30 p.m., ET, TBD

New Mexico State Aggies football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 0: Sat. 08/26: New Mexico State 30-41 Massachusetts Final

Week 1: Sat. 09/02: New Mexico State 58-21 Western Illinois Final

Week 2: Sat. 09/09: New Mexico State 17-33 Liberty Final

Week 3: Sat. 09/16: New Mexico State 27-17 New Mexico Final

Week 4: Sat. 09/23: New Mexico State 17-20 Hawai'i Final

Week 5: Sat. 09/30: Bye

Week 6: Wed. 10/04: New Mexico State 34-17 FIU Final

Week 7: Wed. 10/11: New Mexico State 27-13 Sam Houston State Final

Week 8: Wed. 10/18: New Mexico State at UTEP, 9:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

Week 9: Tues. 10/24: New Mexico State at Louisiana Tech, 7:00 p.m., ET, CBS Sports Network

Week 10: Sat. 11/04: New Mexico State vs. Middle Tennessee, 6:00 p.m., ET, TBD

Week 11: Sat. 11/11: New Mexico State at Western Kentucky, 3:30 p.m, ET, TBD

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: New Mexico State at Auburn, TBD

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: New Mexico State vs. Jacksonville State, 4:00 p.m., ET, TBD

