New Mexico State vs. San Jose State Game Postponed

New Mexico State vs. San Jose State Postponed

Aggies, Spartans will not play due to a tragedy to an SJSU player

Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire

Good move by the schools

San Jose State football suffered a tragedy when it was learned that freshman running back Camdan McWright passed away Friday morning at 6:51 a.m. PT due to a traffic accident.

The Spartans confirmed that McWright was riding his electric scooter and was struck by a bus while on his way to an early morning workout.

“We lost an amazing young man tragically this morning,” said Spartans football coach Brent Brennan. “Camdan had a bright future ahead of him and everyone in this community that had the opportunity to spend time with him knew that. We are still trying to deal with the news of this tragedy, and appreciate everyone’s support during these difficult times. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family and I want them to know we are all here for them. Camdan will always be in our hearts and he will be profoundly missed.”

McWright hails from Symlar, California, and was to turn 19 in December.

The two schools made the right call to postpone this game to allow the Spartan football family to grieve the loss of their teammate.

NM State and San José State have made the decision to postpone Saturday's football game. Our thoughts and prayers are with the McWright family, the San José State football program, the athletic department, and the university community. 📰: https://t.co/mBoBuabxS5 pic.twitter.com/mHQ7kCmvrp — New Mexico State Football (@NMStateFootball) October 21, 2022

“In light of the tragic circumstances involving Camdan McWright, the decision has been made to postpone the game,” New Mexico State athletic director Mario Moccia said in a statement. “All of Aggie Nation’s thoughts and prayers go out to the McWright family, the Spartan football program, the San José State athletic department and university.”

Story continues

There is no word when or if this game will be played with one option could be on championship weekend as neither team has a bye the rest of the season. One hiccup with that is if the Spartans make it to the conference title game.

Rescheduling the game does not matter at this time as McWright’s family and his football family are in mourning the death of someone so young.





Advertisement

More San Jose State!

Week 8 Mountain West Football: TV Schedule, Picks, Odds, Predictions 2022 Mountain West Basketball Preseason Poll Takeaways Week 8 Path To Mountain West Football Title Game

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire