New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green in Quick Lane Bowl: Prediction, picks, players to watch

This pairing of New Mexico State and Bowling Green, two 6-6 teams, might not move the needle for you, but make no mistake – it’s a significant development for both programs to make a bowl. Here's what to know about the matchup, the first time the two teams have faced each other.

Who goes to the Quick Lane Bowl?

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green.

When and where is the Quick Lane Bowl?

Monday, Dec. 26, 2:30 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Is the Quick Lane Bowl on TV?

ESPN is airing the game.

This one’s a total coin flip. The Aggies know how to protect a lead, but the Falcons have the firepower to stage a comeback if New Mexico State jumps ahead early. We’ll give the nod to Bowling Green playing closer to home. Prediction: Bowling Green, 34-31.

New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green expert picks

Scooby Axson: Bowling Green

Jace Evans: New Mexico State

Paul Myerberg: Bowling Green

Erick Smith: Bowling Green

Eddie Timanus: Bowling Green

Dan Wolken: Bowling Green

What are the odds and spread for New Mexico State vs. Bowling Green in the Quick Lane Bowl?

Get the latest betting info from Tipico Sportsbook here.

How has Bowling Green performed this season?

This marks the first postseason appearance for Boise State since 2015 and first under fourth-year head coach Scot Loeffler. The Falcons' most notable achievements this year were wins against Marshall, just a week after the Thundering Herd memorably took down Notre Dame, and eventual Mid-American Conference champion Toledo.

How has New Mexico State performed this season?

New Mexico State, arguably the toughest gig in the bowl subdivision with no conference affiliation and few resources, brought in veteran coach Jerry Kill to try to improve the product on the field. There were signs of progress even during an 0-4 start, some wins in the middle of the season and it all came together in a 49-14 thrashing of Liberty on Nov. 26. It is the first bowl appearance for the Aggies since 2017 and just the fifth overall in program history, but curiously New Mexico State is unbeaten in bowls with a 3-0-1 mark.

Who are the players to watch?

Two key players from each team to keep an eye on.

WR Justice Powers, New Mexico State

When the Aggies are looking to make a big play in their passing game, they will most likely turn to Powers, who averaged almost 21 yards per reception. Bowling Green will need to be aware of him at all times.

DE Lazarus Williams, New Mexico State

The main disruptor for the Aggies is difficult to keep out of the backfield. He registered 7½ sacks, six quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles, and was credited with 39 tackles overall. His ability to rush the passer will be paramount.

QB Matt McDonald, Bowling Green

Though not always the most accurate thrower, he enters the game with 2,639 passing yards and 22 TDs on the season. He had a career game against Toledo but followed a week later with a tough three-pick outing in a loss to Ohio.

DB Chris Bacon, Bowling Green

The backstop of the Falcons’ defense, Bacon finished the regular season with a team-high 77 total tackles with 53 of them solo. He also had an interception and a forced fumble.

College football bowl game expert picks

