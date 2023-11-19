New Mexico State took a page out of Auburn football's book, except this time it worked

AUBURN — Through the highs and lows of Auburn football's season, one thing always remained true: The Tigers could lean on their run game when the going got tough.

Auburn lit up its last four opponents — Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt and Arkansas — for a combined 923 rushing yards. Junior running back Jarquez Hunter had the best four-game stretch of his career during that run, and the Tigers went 3-1 by a combined score of 127-66.

Then the script got turned on its head against New Mexico State on Saturday, as the Aggies waltzed into Jordan-Hare Stadium and handed Auburn a devastating 31-10 loss. The Tigers went from dropping 48 points on the road at Arkansas to returning home and losing to NMSU, a Group of Five team, by three touchdowns.

Auburn's inability to establish any semblance of a run game was perhaps one of the biggest reasons why.

That was no accident. The Aggies had the perfect game plan, almost akin to what Auburn coach Hugh Freeze attempted to deploy against Georgia on Sept. 30, when the Tigers took the No. 1 Bulldogs down to the wire before All-SEC tight end Brock Bowers put on his Superman cape and led his team to a narrow 27-20 win.

New Mexico State took the air out of the ball and played keep away for the majority of the game, as the Aggies took an average of 35.8 seconds between plays. Auburn took 28.2.

"We never could get in any rhythm, whatsoever, to establish the running game," Freeze said postgame. "And then you get behind in the last few possessions. I mean, they just ate the clock up and continued to stay on the field."

Hunter, who had at least 15 rushes in five of his previous six games, was only given eight attempts against New Mexico State. He finished with a grand total of 30 yards from scrimmage after he racked up 624 in the month leading up to the contest versus the Aggies.

And it's not like the passing game was that much better, either. Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne was efficient — only four of the transfer's 19 passes were incompletions, and he didn't turn the ball over — but he still only posted 148 passing yards, with 70 of those yards coming while the Tigers trailed by three scores in the fourth quarter.

The reason New Mexico State's plan of extreme ball control worked was because the Aggies still executed offensively despite their slow pace. Their average drive lasted nearly five minutes, and they took about 16.7% of the game away with a 9:58 possession in the second half.

Auburn's average drive against Georgia lasted 2:43. The longest possession came in the third quarter, as the Tigers held onto the ball for just under five minutes. Auburn's longest drive versus Georgia was what New Mexico State was posting on average.

The Tigers let the Bulldogs run 63 plays in the September matchup. New Mexico State held Auburn to 45 Saturday.

Similar game plans, but the Aggies executed it in a much better fashion.

"It's unbelievable what these kids have accomplished and what they continue to do," NMSU coach Jerry Kill said postgame. "The credit goes to the kids, the assistant coaches and our fans. You don't get many opportunities like this.

"We're playing a Southeastern Conference football team, and we dominated the football game most of the time."

