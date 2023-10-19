New Mexico State thumps UTEP in 100th Battle of I-10 football game

For such an exceptional banner number, the 100th Battle of I-10, which turned into a 28-7 New Mexico State thumping of outmatched UTEP, didn't invoke any rivalry clichés.

There was no "you can throw out the records," or "anything can happen when these teams meet" or "expect the unexpected."

A superior Aggie team on its way to 5-3 and presumably a bowl soon enough, whipped 2-6 UTEP in a definitive second half.

Tied 7-7 at halftime because it missed two field goals, NMSU scored on its first three possessions of the second half without much resistance and kept UTEP out of the end zone while it built the big lead.

The Miners didn't give quarterback Cade McConnell much of a chance, as a 54-yard run from Deion Hankins accounted for more than a quarter of UTEP's yards by the middle of the fourth quarter and set up the only touchdown.

After that, the Miners mostly looked like a speed bump on New Mexico State's charge to a special season.

Game tied 7-7 at the half

The Aggies missed two field goals, including one that was blocked by Praise Amaewhule on the last play of the first half, as the Miners made it to the locker room in a 7-7 tie.

Of the Miners' 146 first-half yards, 54 came on a sprint from Hankins to set up their touchdown, which tied the game after a 74-yard drive aided by a UTEP dead-ball penalty after a third-down stop.

Still, NMSU had the better of play in the first half, outgaining the Miners 203-146 in yards and 11-5 in first downs.

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Battle of I-10 football: New Mexico State thumps UTEP in 100th game