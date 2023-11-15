New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia listed as ‘day-to-day’ for Auburn game

The New Mexico State Aggies are having an impressive season to this point. They enter Saturday’s game at Auburn with an 8-3 record and will play in the Conference USA Championship game at Liberty next month.

The Aggies hope to use their momentum to upset Auburn on Saturday at Jordan-Hare Stadium but may have to endure a setback as their star quarterback may not be available to compete.

New Mexico State quarterback Diego Pavia has passed for 2,257 yards and 19 touchdowns this season and has rushed for an additional 703 yards and five scores. In a report by Colin Deaver of KTSM News in El Paso, Texas, Pavia has not been at “full speed” this week and is in “day-to-day” status according to Aggies head coach, Jerry Kill. Kill says that Pavia got banged up in last week’s game at Western Kentucky, but did not specify the details of his injury.

If Pavia can not play on Saturday, New Mexico State will likely go with Eli Stowers. Stowers has played in all 11 games to this point and has completed 4-of-8 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Auburn faces New Mexico State on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The game can be seen on SEC Network.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire