New Mexico State QB and TE Eli Stowers enters transfer portal

New Mexico State quarterback and tight end dual threat, Eli Stowers, entered the transfer portal on Thursday after one season with the Aggies.

Stowers was a versatile player for NMSU finding success at the tight end position half way through the 2023 season. The redshirt sophomore appeared in all 15 games for the Aggies, finishing the year with 35 catches for 336 yards and 113 yards rushing.

Previously, Stowers spent his freshman year at Power 5 school Texas A&M.

This is now the second loss NMSU’s offense has sustained in two days, with running back Star Thomas also entering the transfer portal on Wednesday.

