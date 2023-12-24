New Mexico State QB Diego Pavia enters transfer portal

On the same day that New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill unexpectedly stepped down after two successful seasons with the Aggies, star quarterback Diego Pavia entered the transfer portal early Saturday evening.

The 5-foot-11 junior passed for 2,973 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushed for another 925 yards.

Pavia and Kill helped lead New Mexico State to a 10-5 record this past season, a win against SEC power Auburn, a trip to the Conference USA title game, victories against rivals New Mexico and UTEP and a New Mexico Bowl appearance.

NMSU quarterback Diego Pavia cheers after scoring a touchdown during the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, at the University Stadium in Albuquerque.

Pavia also helped lead NMSU to a Quick Lane Bowl win last year against Bowling Green.

Pavia's teammate, defensive tackle Dion Wilson, Jr., also entered the transfer portal on Saturday night. Wilson, Jr. finished with 31 tackles and 2.5 tackles for a loss.

