New Mexico State golfer wins fourth consecutive tournament

Apr. 4—New Mexico State's Emma Bunch clinched an astonishing fourth-straight finish in the lead, shooting a one-under 71 on Thursday to finish at 9-under par for the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic individual title at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club in Maricopa, Ariz.

Bunch, a native of Lynge, Denmark, previously won the UNF Collegiate, GCU Invitational and PING/ASU Invitational this season. Boise State's Leia Chung (-6) finished three shots shy of Bunch in second while Long Beach State's Janae Leovao (-4) placed third.

As a team, the Aggies (+13) finished tied for third with San Diego State and Boise State. NMSU is set to compete next at the Conference USA Championships in Magnolia, Texas from April 15-17.