New Mexico State goes on road to beat SEC's Auburn Tigers, now 9-3

New Mexico State received $1.85 million in what was expected to be an easy win on Saturday for Southeastern Conference member Auburn.

Instead, the Aggies left Jordan-Hare Stadium with a bag full of money and a 31-10 non-conference win to add to what has already been a magical season for the team. It was the first win in four tries for the Aggies against the Tigers.

Entering Saturday's game the Aggies were 0-27 all-time against teams from the SEC.

NMSU earned its first Power 5 win since they beat Jerry Kill's Minnesota team in 2012. When Tony Samuel was the head coach, the Aggies defeated Arizona State in Tempe in 1999 when the Sun Devils were ranked No. 22.

Where the Aggies stand

New Mexico State has won seven straight games and is now 9-3 overall with one regular season game left at home next Saturday against Jacksonville State in a Conference USA affair. The Aggies are 5-1 in league play and have already clinched a spot in the conference title game against Liberty and a bowl bid for the second straight season.

New Mexico State Aggies inside linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) is called for a late hit penalty on Auburn Tigers quarterback Payton Thorne (1) as Auburn Tigers take on New Mexico State Aggies at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. New Mexico State Aggies leads Auburn Tigers 10-7 at halftime.

How the Aggies got it done

The Aggies never trailed and led 10-7 at the half.

Quarterback Diego Pavia threw three touchdowns, Makhilyn Young scored a rushing touchdown and place-kicker Ethan Albertson added a 40-yard field goal.

Pavia's touchdown passes were from 2, 9 and 17 yards out.

Kordell David, Star Thomas and Eli Stowers all caught touchdowns for the Aggies. New Mexico State outgained Auburn, 414-213, doubled them up on first downs (22-11) and had no turnovers.

