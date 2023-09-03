New Mexico State football: Three takeaways from Western Illinois victory

LAS CRUCES — New Mexico State got in the win column with a 58-21 victory over FCS opponent Western Illinois on Saturday in front of 17,943 at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The end product was seven NM State players scoring touchdowns, more than 600 yards of offense and a defense that tightened in the second half.

The Aggies play at Liberty next week in the Conference USA opener for both teams. NM State beat Liberty on the road last year.

"Their whole program is a concern," Aggies head coach Jerry Kill said. "They are one of the better teams in the conference."

Here are three takeaways from Saturday's performance:

Offense proves to be strength, defense a work in progress

We knew that the New Mexico State offense returned three starters up front this season and all of its skill players from a year ago while the Aggies defense, especially the secondary, would take some growing pains early. That proved true on Saturday, especially in the first half while the game was competitive.

The Aggies offense finished with 650 total yards (10.2 yards a play) with 270 rushing yards. What stood out on Saturday was explosive plays in both the run and the pass.

The Aggies had five scoring plays more than 20 yards on Saturday. NM State running back Star Thomas (12 carries, 96 yards, two touchdowns) scored on touchdown runs of 20 and 25 yards and Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia had short passes go for scores of 75 and 80 yards.

"It wasn't really anything different, we just stayed the course," said Aggies receiver Jonathan Brady, who finished with four receptions for 104 yards and an 80-yard touchdown reception. "We just kept getting the play call and doing our job and eventually ended up in a big play. Every day we are getting better. We are going against our defense and they are pushing us and we are getting better and making plays."

The Aggies defense really had one bad quarter on Saturday, but that one quarter kept Western Illinois in the ballgame at 20-14 at halftime. Western Illinois quarterback Matt Morrissey had 117 yards passing in the first half and Western Illinois was 6-for-8 on third down. Western Illinois outgained NM State 150-81 in the second quarter and went 6-for-6 on third down.

"Our blitz has to get home and we have to do a better job in the back end," Aggies linebacker Keyshaun Elliott said. "It will all come together for later in the year."

The Aggies held Western Illinois to 36 yards rushing on 29 attempts, finished with three quarterback sacks and 11 tackles for loss, bringing more pressure than during their Week 0 loss to Massachusetts. Morrissey did make the Aggies pay for blitzing throughout the game and hit Donald McKinney for a 26-yard touchdown pass on a coverage bust in the third quarter.

"We definitely blitzed a lot more," Elliott said. "The blitzes were getting home in a reasonable amount of time. (Morrissey) was just getting the ball out fast. He's a good quarterback."

Texas A&M transfer Eli Stowers produces in limited touches

Texas A&M transfer quarterback Eli Stowers didn’t throw a pass in his debut last week against UMass. He is just happy to be on the field after limited action at Texas A&M that included a move to tight end.

"It's been a blessing," Stowers said. "Really all I'm trying to do is what is best for the team and whatever the coaches ask me to do, I do it to the best of my ability. We are starting to click on all cylinders. We still have a lot to work on."

Texas A&M transfer quarterback Eli Stowers rushed for a touchdown and threw a TD pass against Western Illinois on Saturday.

Stowers doesn't know exactly what his role is, but he most certainly will be part of the Aggies plans on a weekly basis.

"I think it changes week to week," Stowers said. "Last week I had some packages where I was even in at some different positions. This week, they wanted me to get in the stuff you saw with a lot of the three back stuff. I'm just really doing whatever the coaches (ask me) to do. I don't really care what that is. I'm just here to help the team and continue to get better."

Prior to garbage time on Saturday, Stowers had appeared as the quarterback in a three-back formation that has been productive through the first two games and then he unleashed the arm talent when the game was out of hand in the Aggies favor.

Aggies head coach Jerry Kill said the formation was an inverted wishbone.

"I think his role will go as we go," Kill said. "I don't want everybody to know what is going to happen every week.

"He's played two solid ball games for a kid who hasn't played in two years."

On Saturday, Stowers came on for starter Diego Pavia in two red zone possessions in the second quarter, scoring from four yards out for a 13-0 lead and pitching to Monte Watkins for a five-yard score for a 20-7 lead.

Both plays were option plays for the Aggies, who were 5 of 6 in the red zone on Saturday with four touchdowns.

Stowers's first pass attempt of the season came on Saturday, missing Trent Hudson down the sideline out of the same formation. His second touchdown a rope down the middle of the field for a 63-yard touchdown to Jordin Parker.

"There was one that I wanted back where I kind of overthrew Trent on a fade ball," Stowers said. "We got the look that we wanted. Jordin Parker beat his man really bad so I just had to throw it out there for him to go get it."

Diego Pavia responds with solid outing

Pavia was intercepted twice against UMass and he lost a fumble last week.

On Saturday, Pavia was 16 for 20 passing for 317 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.

Pavia consistently checked the ball down, spreading the ball out to nine receivers.

UMass forced Pavia to stay in the pocket last week. On Saturday, Pavia proved that he can move the football doing just that. He only rushed the ball four times on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico State football: Three takeaways from Western Illinois win