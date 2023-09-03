New Mexico State football team pulls away for first win of season

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico State football team rebounded following a disappointing Week 0 loss to beat FCS opponent Western Illinois 58-21 on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The Aggies went 1-1 at home to open the season with a loss last week to Massachusetts. NM State is on the road for the next three weeks with questions still left to answer.

They open Conference USA play next week at Liberty.

NM State outscored Western Illinois 38-7 in the second half and outgained Western 435-85 in the second half.

More: Be Brave: New Mexico State football coordinator reveals wife's breast cancer diagnosis

The Aggies gained 650 yards of offense and punted once with no turnovers after committing three turnovers for three UMass touchdowns last week. The defense allowed 251 yards with Western Illinois quarterback Matt Morrissey completing 16 for 30 for 215 yards and two touchdowns.

The Aggies were off to a 13-0 lead, but Western Illinois hung around, cutting the lead to 20-14 at halftime with a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive, capped on a 21-yard Ludovick Choquette touchdown run with five seconds left in the half.

The Aggies took control of the game on a pair of explosive short passes in the third quarter that turned into touchdowns.

The New Mexico State football team beat Western Illinois on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia (16 for 20, 317 yards, two touchdowns) hit Bryce Childress in the flat on the Aggies' second possession of the third quarter. Childress did the rest, making a defender miss along the sideline and racing 75 yards to the house.

After a missed Western Illinois field goal, Pavia found Jonathan Brady (four receptions, 102 yards) over the middle for an 80-yard pitch and catch to put the Aggies up 37-14 with 4:38 left in the third.

While the defense tightened in the second half, Western Illinois stayed within two scores with a four-play, 48-yard drive with 2:38 left in the third. Matt Morrissey hit Donald McKinney on a busted coverage for a 26-yard touchdown pass.

Western Illinois scored on its final two possessions of the first half, driving 75 yards in 12 plays on the previous drive.

More: New Mexico State football: Find out everything you need to know for the 2023 season

NM State outgained Western Illinois 215-166 in the first half, but Western Illinois quarterback Matt Morrissey had 117 yards passing in the first half and Western Illinois was 6-for-8 on third down. Western Illinois outgained NM State 150-81 in the second quarter and went 6-for-6 on third down.

Mario Moccia prior to NMSU Western Illinois Posted by Las Cruces Sun-News Sports on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Jason Groves can be reached at 575-541-5459 or jgroves@lcsun-news.com. Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @jpgroves.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico State football beats Western Illinois for first win of season