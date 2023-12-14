New Mexico State football team arrives in Albuquerque for bowl game

ALBUQUERQUE − The New Mexico State football team arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Sheraton Uptown Hotel in anticipation of the Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Saturday afternoon vs. Fresno State.

Kickoff is at 3:45 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. The Aggies are 10-4 and will represent Conference USA. Fresno State is 8-4 and will represent the Mountain West. The Aggies will be making their first New Mexico Bowl appearance.

Bowl officials, school administrators and NMSU fans greeted the Aggies along with a group of Mariachi musicians.

"We're excited to be here," said NMSU coach Jerry Kill, who has coached the Aggies to two straight bowl games. "Preparation has gone well. Fresno State is a good team, they beat some good people early in the season."

New Mexico State starting quarterback Diego Pavia addressed the media after the team arrived. He has been practicing with the team in preparation for the bowl game. The quarterback left the second half of the Conference USA title game against Liberty with an injured shoulder.

"The preparation for the bowl game has gone well. This game means a lot to our team and I'm going to give everything I have," he said.

Added Kill: "Diego is a tough guy and he'll be ready. This game means a lot to time and he's a great competitor."

Pavia is returning to his home city, where he graduated from Volcano Vista High School and was a three-sport standout in football, baseball and wrestling.

"I've been to the New Mexico Bowl before as a fan and to be home in this game means a lot," He said.

