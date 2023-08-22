New Mexico State football starts Jerry Kill's second year as favorites in home opener

LAS CRUCES – The New Mexico State football team opened the week as an eight-point favorite against Massachusetts on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The Aggies beat UMass 23-13 last year and finished 1-11 in Don Brown's first year at UMass. The game snapped a 21-game Aggies road losing streak.

UMass will look to snap its own 24-game road losing streak on Saturday and do it in front of an ESPN audience with expectations high as Jerry Kill enters his second year with the Aggies against a team that is 2-22 over the past two seasons.

"My first year at Northern Illinois, we took over a team that was 1-10 or 2-10 and we went to a bowl game (Northern Illinois was 6-7 in Kill's first year in 2008) that year so the expectations were higher after that," Kill said. "We talk about the same principles we had last year. I think they are all smart enough to know the expectations are higher."

The expectation on the outside is a second straight bowl game appearance as the Aggies enter Conference USA. With a win on Saturday, the Aggies would have a realistic chance for a 2-0 start for the first time since 2014 (finished 2-10) when they host FCS opponent Western Illinois next week.

"You can go back in history, but for us to be able to play on ESPN for the last game (last year) and then play on ESPN for this game, I don't know when the last time that happened, I imagine never," Kill said. "That is something that is exciting. Anytime you can be on national TV helps our whole state, our university and it helps our football team."

Saturday is the first time the Aggies have played a home game on ESPN since 2007. Season ticket sales increased following a 7-6 season in Kill's first year and a Quick Lane Bowl victory over Bowling Green.

"I feel like it's extremely important to get off to a good start," Aggies defensive lineman Izaiah Reed said. "Last year, we had a decent season and made it to a bowl game but our goal this year is not to be decent. Starting off strong is extremely vital."

Jerry Kill reveals New Mexico State football two-deep

Pavia returns at quarterback with several returners at the skill positions. Running backs Jamoni Jones, Star Thomas and Ahmonte Watkins as well as receivers Kordell David, Chris Bellamy, Jonathan Brady and Bryce Childress will be on the field.

Behind Pavia is Texas A&M transfer Eli Stowers, ahead of returning sophomore Gavin Frakes.

But the Aggies were still moving pieces around up front due to minor injuries in fall camp.

Canaan Yarro will start at center, Shiyazh Pete will play left tackle and AJ Vaipulu will move from left guard to right guard due to the emergence of junior college transfer Shamarr Jackson. The other two spots have been in and out of practice. Thankfully, the Aggies feel better this season about their depth up front. Boise State transfer Jacob Golden would normally start at right tackle but has been out with a toe injury — redshirt freshman Louie Canepa will start on Saturday.

"I think from a roster standpoint, we have done as good as we can with the resources we have and maybe exceeded that a little bit," Kill said.

NMSU head coach Jerry Kill watches his team runs through drills during a practice on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Aggie Memorial Stadium.

Regardless of the two-deep, expect an expanded rotation defensively

The New Mexico State defense finished last season No. 30 in total defense under first-year defensive coordinator Nate Dreiling.

Dreiling had the luxury of returners who bought into a new scheme, but the Aggies were not especially deep on defense.

That has changed this season as defensive backs Andre Seldon and Dylan Early as well as defensive lineman Izaiah Reed are the most experienced returners.

"Right now we feel good about our first unit, but it's about building depth and making sure we have people we can rotate when people get tired," Dreiling said.

Reed will be part of an improved defensive line rotation with Arizona transfer Dion Wilson, sophomore Sterling Webb and junior college transfers Gabriel Iniguez and Denver Warren.

The most notable change in the Aggies front will be sophomore Keyshaun Elliott moving to weak side linebacker due to the emergence of redshirt freshman Sone Aupiu and junior college transfer Tyler Martinez.

Dreiling said there are packages that include both weak side linebackers Aupiu and Jayvhion Gipson. Sophomores Gabe Peterson and Buddha Peleti will split time at the boundary with Noah Arinze and Nikhil Webb Walker to the field.

It is possible that even more players will see the field in the secondary depending on the situation.

Seldon and Wyoming transfer Keonte Glinton have played well at cornerback with junior college transfer Reggie Akles and redshirt senior BJ Sculark right behind them. Redshirt senior Devlin Kirklin, true freshman Jeremiah Vessel and Jackson State transfer John Huggins are expected to play at nickel with Early moving to strong safety and Jordan Vincent behind him. Highly recruited transfer Myles Rowser will see the field depending on the situation at free safety, but so will JJ Dervil, Mehki Miller and Malachi McLean.

The rotation could shrink or expand depending on performance, but the fact that Dreiling trusts a true freshman to see the field at some point shows depth will be a strength for the Aggies on the defensive side of the ball.

"Last year we just couldn't stay fresh game in and game out and that is going to be a huge emphasis if we are going to be able to make a run," Dreiling said. "Vessel would be a guy who will probably play because he is extremely smart and if you can be a smart player with a great athlete, you will have a bright future here."

