New Mexico State football receiver Trent Hudson
New Mexico State football receiver Trent Hudson
New Mexico State football receiver Trent Hudson
Charles McDonald runs through the things he's most intrigued to watch, including the Jets' offense, Aaron Donald's toughest career test and the early coaching hot seat.
Our fantasy football draft kit is your one-stop shop to get ready for the upcoming season and build a winning team!
The Pac-12's uncertain future and the ACC's potential expansion has delayed any significant decisions on the College Football Playoff.
Check out our first batch of draft rankings for the fantasy football wide receivers of 2023!
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde get you ready for Week 1 of the college football season by breaking down the biggest stories ahead of kickoff.
There hasn’t been much parity atop the college football rankings in recent seasons, but these teams aren’t completely flawless.
Alabama has been college football’s constant during Saban's tenure, the immovable object atop the sport. This season has a different vibe.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks into his crystal ball to see what the future holds for the AFC.
There’s no one sure route to the NFL, but there’s also never been one quite like Australia's Lou Hedley’s.
Here's how to watch the Florida vs. Utah game this week, plus the rest of the Week 1 college football schedule.
Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Minnesota game this week, plus the rest of the Week 1 college football schedule.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don highlights six quarterbacks he thinks could pay off for drafters this season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the players he wishes he could draft on all of his 2023 teams.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus highlights some intriguing ADP movement now that preseason has come to an end.
There is no such thing as the perfect fantasy draft; mistakes will happen. Scott Pianowski helps you prepare so you won't get caught astray.
Aaron Rodgers told Giants DE Jihad Ward, "I don't even know who you are, bro."
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Daewood Davis was released from the hospital Sunday after sustaining a scary injury during Saturday's preseason game.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his Shuffle Up series with the tight ends for draft season.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series with the most important fantasy position: the running backs!