New Mexico State football to face Fresno State in New Mexico Bowl | Report

New Mexico State football is taking a short trip to Albuquerque for the New Mexico Bowl to face off with Fresno State, a report from Brett McMurphy on Sunday stated.

The game will be at 3:45 p.m. MT on Dec. 16. The game will air on ESPN.

The Aggies are coming off a 49-35 loss in the CUSA title game to Liberty. The Aggies had a 10-3 regular season that included a major upset win over Auburn, 31-10 in Week 11. In part to that win the Aggies ended the regular season on an eight-game win streak.

The Aggies offense has been leading the way with 28 points per game. The team's leader is quarterback Diego Pavia who has accounted for for more than 3,700 yards and 28 touchdowns on the season.

This is the second straight appearance in a bowl game for Jerry Kill's squad. They beat Bowling Green 24-19 in the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl.

