New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill opens fall camp.
New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill opens fall camp.
New Mexico State football coach Jerry Kill opens fall camp.
The Cowboys' owner doesn't sound like someone willing to give in to Martin's demands.
Colorado voted last week to return to the Big 12 in 2024, leaving the Pac-12 conference with just nine teams.
There are questions about how successful the Commanders will be on the field this season, but it didn't take long for team owner Josh Harris to get his first win off it, one that was easy to claim.
Football is back! This week, the NFL preseason kicks off with the 2023 Hall of Fame Game.
Will the Pac-12 hold together, or are we in for more seismic change?
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Saquon Barkley and Darren Waller have gotten all the attention on offense, but what will the Giants' wide receiver corps look like this year with so many unproven names?
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon hands out fantasy grades to all four AFC South squads.
As in previous years, there are some teams who don't have an obvious No. 1 running back fantasy managers can draft. Jorge Martin looks to clarify these groups.
J.T. Poston got aggressive on the 72nd hole of the tournament, and it cost him plenty.
Per reports, Taylor entered training camp with back issues stemming from offseason workouts. Taylor denies those reports.
Ahead of their final group stage match against Portugal on Tuesday, the time for the USWNT to get in sync is now.
Severino gave up seven first-inning runs against Baltimore and saw his ERA balloon to 7.49.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Kelce later posted that he needs to be a better teammate and leader.
The radio hosts reportedly called a female sportscaster "Barbie" and thought she was a cheerleader.
Check out our initial batch of fantasy football defense rankings for 2023 draft season!
Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski say goodbye to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast as we know it with a recap of Yahoo’s own fantasy mock draft as well as news and notes from around the league.
We are hurtling toward peak fantasy football draft season, so there's no better time to start your draft prep with our rankings!
The Cowboys are stocked with talent, but with plenty of core players getting older and more expensive, the clock is ticking on a championship window.