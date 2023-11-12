New Mexico State football clinches CUSA championship game spot

The New Mexico State football team will play for a Conference USA championship in its first year in the league.

The Aggies picked up their sixth straight victory on Saturday, beating preseason favorite Western Kentucky 38-29 on the road. NM State improved to 8-3 and 6-1 in conference play and will play for a conference title at 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 at Liberty.

New Mexico State's eight wins are the most in a single season since the Aggies went 8-2 in 1965.

"I'm just kind of in shock really, but it means the world to do it with these kids and in Las Cruces," Aggies coach Jerry Kill said. "Having it happen so quickly, we're still not where we need to be and here we are playing for the conference championship. I'm happy for everybody."

The New Mexico State football team defeated Western Kentucky on Saturday to clinch a spot in the Conference USA Championship Game on Dec. 1 at Liberty.

The Aggies clinched bowl game eligibility last week with a victory over Middle Tennessee. The Aggies play at Auburn next week and finish the season in two weeks at home against Jacksonville State — a transitioning team from FCS that is not eligible to play in the postseason.

The Aggies trailed 14-0 in the first quarter, but cut the lead to 21-17 at halftime.

It was all Aggies in the second half, outscoring Western Kentucky 21-8 including 21 unanswered points.

The Aggies took a 24-21 lead on a seven-yard pass from Diego Pavia to Eli Stowers to cap a 10-play, 80-yard drive.

It was Stowers again in the fourth quarter, capping another long, 11-play drive with a seven-yard touchdown run for a 31-21 lead with 4:14 left to play.

The Aggies rushed for 220 yards on 6.1 yards per carry. Star Thomas led the Aggies with 85 yards on seven carries. The Aggies held the ball for 19:29 in the second half.

Aggies defensive back clinched the win with a 57-yard Mekhi Miller interception return with 2:57 to play.

Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia completed 14-of-24 passes for 141 yards with two touchdowns and rushed nine times for 44 yards.

"We just had the chip on our shoulder and we're excited to get a chance at Liberty again," Miller said.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico State football clinches CUSA championship game spot