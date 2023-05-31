New Mexico State football announces kickoff times, television coverage

NMSU football head coach Jerry Kill speaks to the crowd during the Quick Lane Bowl Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the downtown plaza in Las Cruces.

Kickoff times and networks have been announced for 10 of the 13 New Mexico State football games next season, including the program's first home game on ESPN since 2007.

As NM State prepares for its first season as a member of Conference USA, the Aggies will play at least five games on national, linear television with two additional contests already announced for national streaming on ESPN+.

C-USA has signed a five-year media rights contract with CBS Sports Network and ESPN, with a network option for a sixth year, according to a report in the Sports Business Journal. The deal will double the league's previous media rights deal with an estimated $800,000 to each school per year.

The Aggies will kick off the 2023 season on ESPN versus Massachusetts in a Week Zero game at 5 p.m. Aug. 26 at Aggie Memorial Stadium. It will be just the eleventh time in NM State history that a home football game will air nationally on the ESPN linear networks. The 100th edition of the Battle of I-10 between NM State and UTEP will air nationally on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at the the Sun Bowl in El Paso.

A pair of home games will air nationally on the CBS Sports Network when the Aggies host Florida International (Oct. 4) and Sam Houston (Oct. 11). Both games against the Panthers and Bearkats will kickoff at 7 p.m. from Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces. NM State will play a third contest on CBS Sports Network when the Aggies play at Louisiana Tech at 5 p.m. Oct. 24. Two more contests – one at home and one on the road – will be streamed on ESPN+. The Aggies will host Western Illinois in a Week One (Sept. 2) contest on the ESPN streaming platform with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. One week later (Sept. 9), NM State will head to Lynchburg, Virginia for the second straight season to battle Liberty on ESPN+. Three additional games – Middle Tennessee (4 p.m. MT on Nov. 4), at Western Kentucky (1:30 p.m. MT/2:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 11), and Jacksonville State (2 p.m. MT on Nov. 25) will all air on the ESPN Platforms. They are subject to the 12-day selection window and all kick times are subject to change based upon television placement. There have been no kickoff times announced the Aggies trips to Hawaii, New Mexico, or Auburn, yet.

New Mexico State football 2023 television schedule

Aug. 26 vs. UMass, 5 p.m., on ESPN

Oct. 4 vs. Florida International, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Oct. 11 vs. Sam Houston, 7 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Oct. 18 at UTEP, 7 p.m., on ESPN2

Oct. 24 at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m., on CBS Sports Network

Sept. 2 vs. Western Illinois, 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Sept. 9 at Liberty, 4 p.m., on ESPN+

Nov. 4 vs. Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m., on ESPN platforms

Nov. 11 at Western Kentucky, 12:30 p.m., on ESPN platforms

Nov. 25 vs. Jacksonville State, 2 p.m., on ESPN platforms

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico State football announces kickoff times, television coverage