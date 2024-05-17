New Mexico State football announces home-and-home with Tulsa

May 16—New Mexico State football announced plans Thursday for a home-and-home series against Tulsa.

The Aggies will host the Golden Hurricane on Sept. 6, 2025, adding their first home game to a non-conference slate featuring trips to New Mexico (Sept. 27) and Tennessee (Nov. 15).

NMSU will travel to H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, Oklahoma to wrap up the series on Sept. 9, 2034.

Kickoff times have not been announced.

NMSU Athletic Director Mario Moccia told the Journal that the scheduling agreement is typical of home-and-home series, with neither contest serving as a "money game" for either party.

The Golden Hurricane are 15-4 all-time against the Aggies, but NMSU has won their last two head-to-head matchups, including a 24-7 victory on Oct. 6, 2001 in Tulsa. From 1978 to 1983, NMSU and Tulsa were conference rivals in the old Missouri Valley Conference; the Aggies compiled a 1-9 record against the Golden Hurricane in that span.

NMSU opens its first season under head coach Tony Sanchez and second year as full time members of Conference USA against FCS Southeast Missouri State on Aug. 31 in Las Cruces. The Aggies will also host Liberty (Sept. 7), New Mexico (Sept. 28), Louisiana Tech (Oct. 15), Western Kentucky (Nov. 9) and UTEP (Nov. 30) and travel to Fresno State (Sept. 14), Sam Houston State (Sept. 21), Jacksonville State (Oct. 9), Florida International (Oct. 29), Texas A&M (Nov. 16) and Middle Tennessee State (Nov. 23).

A look at NMSU's opponents beyond 2024:

2025

Sept. 6: vs. Tulsa

Sept. 27: at New Mexico

Nov. 15: at Tennessee

2026

Sept. 5: vs. Central Michigan

Sept. 12: at Hawaii

TBD: vs. New Mexico

2027

TBD: at Northern Illinois

TBD: vs. Hawaii

TBD: at New Mexico

2028

TBD: vs New Mexico

2029

TBD: at New Mexico

2030

Sept. 14: at Louisiana

2032

Sept. 18: at Wyoming

2034

Sept. 9: at Tulsa