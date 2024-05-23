New Mexico State falls to DBU in CUSA Baseball Championships

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State baseball suffered a 5-3 defeat to Dallas Baptist in the first round of the Conference USA Baseball Championships in Ruston, Louisiana on Wednesday.

New Mexico State took a 1-0 lead in the top of the third. The Aggies’ first run of the game came courtesy of a hit by Mitch Namie. Namie hit an RBI single off the nub of his bat that rolled down the third baseline and stayed fair. Titus Dumitru scored off that play.

DBU tied the game in the bottom of the third and then took the lead in the fourth on two RBI doubles and two RBI singles.

New Mexico State cut its deficit down to two runs (5-3) after an RBI single from Romero Ballesteros.

NMSU would not cut its deficit down any more after that and were handed a 5-3 loss by two-seeded DBU.

With the loss the Aggies got bumped down into the losers’ bracket and will face the three seed Western Kentucky at 8 a.m. MT on Thursday, May 23.

The Aggies are now one loss away from their season ending. With the tournament being double elimination they will be able to fight their way back into a spot in the championship game as they will have to win the next three games.

