New Mexico State drops Washington State in Las Vegas Classic

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- JoJo Zamora made a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left and scored 28 points to help New Mexico State beat Washington State 75-72 on Sunday night at the Las Vegas Classic.

Zamora sank 9 of 11 shots, including six 3-pointers, and he also had seven assists. He was left open against a zone defense and hit the 3-pointer from the corner in front of the NMSU bench.

AJ Harris added 15 points for NMSU (10-3) and Eli Chuha had 11 points and 12 rebounds. NMSU beat Washington State for the second time this month, winning 69-63 on December 1.

CJ Elleby scored 20 points to lead Washington State (7-5). Carter Skaggs made all four of his shots from distance and scored 14 points.

After an offensive rebound, Elleby hit a 3-pointer from the top of the key to tie it at 72 with 14.3 seconds to go.