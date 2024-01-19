New Mexico State comes back from 23 down to top Western Kentucky

Jan. 18—Femi Odukale banked in a driving layup with six seconds remaining to help New Mexico State pull out a come-from-behind 72-70 win over Western Kentucky in Las Cruces on Thursday.

Tanahj Pettway scored 19 points and Jaden Harris had 18 for NMSU, which trailed by 23 points (52-29) early in the second half. The Aggies (8-10, 2-1 Conference USA) led for just 49 seconds in the game, including the final six in front of 5,243 fans at the Pan American Center.

Odukale and Robe Carpenter chipped in 11 points apiece for New Mexico State, which improved to 8-1 at home this season.

Khristi Lander scored 19 points to pace Western Kentucky (13-5, 2-2)