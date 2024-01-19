New Mexico State basketball rallies from 23 points deficit to beat Western Kentucky

Thursday night was about making history in the Pan American Center for the New Mexico State basketball team.

New Mexico State rallied from a 20-plus-point deficit in the second half to stun Western Kentucky, 72-70, in front of 5,243 fans on Thursday night in the Pan American Center in Conference USA men's basketball action.

The 23-point comeback is the largest in the history of the Pan American Center and ranks as the 22nd-largest second-half comeback in the history of Division I college basketball.

Guard Femi Odukale scored a layup with four seconds left for the winning basket. After he missed a free throw after being fouled on the basket, the Hilltoppers raced down the court and Don McHenry's jumper from inside the free throw line came up short to end the game.

The Aggies are 8-10 overall and 2-1 in league play while Western Kentucky is 13-5 overall and 2-2 in league play. The Aggies are 8-1 at home after the win.

The two teams were meeting for the first time since 2005.

NMSU guard Femi Odukale looks toward the basket during a college basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at Pan American Center.

Aggies superlatives

The Aggies made 9-of-14 from 3-point range in the second half and 16-of-32 total field goals. New Mexico State's bench scored 52 points, including 19 points from guard Tanahj Pettway and 18 points from guard Jaden Harris.

Pettway made four 3-pointers and Harris made four 3-pointers. New Mexico State guard Robert Carpenter was also key in the second half with three straight 3-pointers.

New Mexico State also committed just 11 turnovers and forced 18. Odukale was solid as well with 11 points and six assists and the Aggies only gave up eight second-chance points and seven offensive rebounds.

Hilltoppers strong first half

The Hilltoppers took a 37-27 lead at the break and trailed just once, 2-0. Western Kentucky led, 18-6, early before NMSU got back within a point on two occasions, 19-18 and 21-20.

But WKU finished the first half strong to take the 10-point lead. New Mexico State made just 10-of-36 from the field and were outrebounded 25-17.

Guard Khristian Lander scored 13 of his 18 points for the Hilltoppers, including a jumper at the halftime buzzer. The Aggies got 10 points from Pettway, including a pair of 3-pointers.

Aggie fans cheer during a college basketball game on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, at Pan American Center.

What the winning players said

"I just had to come with the energy and help our team," Pettway said. "We stayed with it, we made some key shots and we stayed together. We just started believing in one another."

Added Harris: "Robert hit some big shots in the second half to help us get back in the game. We told him just to stay with it and good things happened."

What the winning coach said

"Jaden and Tanahj and our crowd were the reason we won," first-year NMSU coach Jason Hooten said. "The last five minutes of the game, our crowd really made a difference. We started playing harder the last 15 minutes of the game. We showed what we are capable of during that time."

Up next

The Aggies are back at home Saturday vs. Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky heads East on 1-10 to face UTEP also on Saturday. UTEP defeated Middle Tennessee, 73-59, on Thursday night in El Paso.

Felix F. Chavez can be reached at fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on X (Formerly Twitter)

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: New Mexico State rallies from 23 points down to beat Western Kentucky