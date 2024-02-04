New Mexico State basketball comes back to beat Jacksonville State with 12 seconds left

Christian Cook hit two free throws with 12 seconds remaining to give the New Mexico State men's basketball team a 67-65 victory over Jacksonville State on Saturday at the Pan American Center.

The Aggies improved to 11-12 overall and 5-3 in Conference USA.

Jacksonville State's Quincy Clark missed a shot as time expired to give the Aggies their second straight home win this weekend after beating Liberty in overtime on Thursday.

Jacksonville State led 33-28 at halftime and held a 46-36 lead with 13:16 to play.

Cook (17 points) capped a 10-0 NM State run with a jumper to tie the game 46-46 with 10:50 left to play.

NM State shot 49% from the field and Jacksonville State finished 38 percent from the field.

Cook was one of four Aggies in double figures.

Jordan Rawls scored 14 points, Kaosi Ezeagu scored 12 points with eight rebounds and Jaden Harris scored 11.

The Aggies play at UTEP at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico State basketball comes back to beat Jacksonville State