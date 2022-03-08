Mexico soccer riot: Ownership forced to sell, fans banned for 1 year

Jason Owens
·2 min read
Supporters of Atlas fight with supporters of Queretaro during the Mexican Clausura tournament soccer match between Queretaro and Atlas at Corregidora stadium in Queretaro, Mexico on March 5, 2022. - A match between Mexican football clubs was called off March 5, 2022 after violence by opposing fans spilled onto the field. The game between Queretaro and Atlas at La Corregidora stadium in the city of Queretaro -- the ninth round of the 2022 Clausura football tournament -- was in its 63rd minute when fights between opposing fans broke out. (Photo by AFP) (Photo by STR/AFP via Getty Images)
Violence broke out at a soccer game between Atlas and Queretaro on Saturday (STR/AFP via Getty Images)

More fallout from Saturday's fan riot at a Liga MX soccer match in Mexico between Querétaro and Atlas that officially left 26 injured has consequences for the teams fans and owners.

Liga MX president Mikel Arriola and Mexican Football Federation president Yon de Luisa announced on Tuesday that fans will be barred from Querétaro home games for one year, according to The Athletic. The ban applies to all home games at Estadio La Corregidora, including those played by Querétaro's women's and youth teams. In addition, a fan group known as "barras" will be banned from the stadium for three years.

Liga MX has also ordered the team's ownership group consisting of Gabriel Solares, Greg Taylor, Manuel Velard and Adolfo Ríos to transfer control of the team to previous owners Grupo Caliente, which also owns Liga MX team Club Tijuana. Arriola announced that a new ownership group must be found within the year, or the league will take control of the team.

The exiled ownership group is barred from involvement in any Mexican football activity for five years and receives a fine of $1.5 million pesos (roughly $70,000 U.S.).

The penalties arrive a day after Mexican state authorities suspended 5 officials involved with planning and security for Saturday's game. Contracts with the private firm tasked with security during Saturday's game have been canceled.

Violence breaks out in stands

Violence erupted in the stands and spilled on to the field around the 60-minute mark of Saturday's game between defending Liga MX champion Atlas and host Querétaro.

(Warning: The videos below show scenes of fan violence)

The official injury toll from the brawl stands at 26 with three people in critical condition, according to Reuters. Initial reports that the violence resulted in deaths have not been confirmed. Querétaro City Governor Mauricio Kuri told reporters on Sunday that the reports of deaths were false and that he had "no reason to lie or hide anything."

Liga MX suspended the game at 62 minutes and awarded victory to Atlas via a 3-0 forfeit. Atlas led the game, 1-0 before it was suspended. Liga MX canceled all games on the Sunday calendar after the riot.

Querétaro state authorities announced earlier Tuesday that they have arrested 10 suspects from the brawl.

