New Mexico has six additional COVID-19 deaths, 569 new infections

Aug. 6—Health officials in New Mexico reported 569 new cases of the coronavirus and six additional deaths Friday, bringing the state's cumulative totals to 213,793 infections and 4,425 fatalities.

Hospitalizations increased to 216, 13 more than Thursday.

Santa Fe County had 30 new cases, while Bernalillo County added 193. Other hot spots included Eddy County, which reported 55 cases, and Doña Ana County, which had 54.

In addition to Santa Fe County, two other counties reported at least 30 new cases; three counties had at least 20 infections.

Bernalillo and Roosevelt counties each had two additional deaths, while Doña Ana and Lea counties both had one.