New Mexico Set To Hire Bronco Mendenhall: Lobos Looking To Make Splash Hire With Veteran Coach

Lobos getting a former P5 coach on the sidelines

Mendenhall is back in ABQ

All signs and reports are saying that former BYU and Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall is going to be the next head coach at New Mexico.

Bronco Mendenhall is indeed the next head football coach at UNM, per sources. — The Pit Press (@ThePitPressNM) December 6, 2023

Mendenhall achieved significant coaching success with 11 consecutive bowl appearances at BYU, leading Virginia to the Orange Bowl 2019.

Coming back to New Mexico would be a logical move for Mendenhall, considering his previous stint on the staff from 1998 to 2002, where he served as the defensive coordinator for Rocky Long.

The Utah native played defensive back at Snow College and Oregon State before entering coaching.

ESPN first reported that Mendenhall is in contention for a return to coaching as New Mexico eyes him for their vacant head coach position. Mendenhall, 57, took a hiatus from coaching for the past two seasons after resigning from his position with the Cavaliers.

Mendenhall embarked on his head coaching journey at BYU in 2005, stepping in for Gary Crowton.

After starting with a 6-6 record, he went on to achieve double-digit victories in four of the next five seasons.

Over his 11-season tenure as head coach, Mendenhall accumulated an impressive 99-43 record, consistently securing bowl game appearances with a 6-5 record in those matchups.

At BYU, he had a 39-9 conference record, 14 bowl games over 17 seasons, won six or more games at UVA from 2016-2021, and is 135-81 as a head coach.

The Lobos decided to part ways with their former head coach, Danny Gonzales, following a 4-8 finish this season, where the team went 11-32 in four years under Gonzales, never exceeding four wins in a single season.

Although this Gonzales lead team started to show improvement on both sides of the ball at the end of this season, pulling off upsets over Fresno State on the road and then losing in overtime to Utah State 44-41.

AD Eddie Nunez made the gut decision to part ways and start looking for new leadership in FBS College football world.

Should Mendenhall secure the position, he would contribute to the Mountain West’s transformation, given that five head coaching roles in the league are changing.

Sean Lewis, formerly Colorado offensive coordinator and Kent State coach, has been hired by San Diego State. Boise State has promoted Spencer Danielson, the defensive coordinator and interim head coach, to succeed Andy Avalos.

Additionally, Nevada has appointed Jeff Choate, the co-defensive coordinator at Texas, to replace Ken Wilson.

The infusion of new talent could benefit the league, especially considering the absence of any Mountain West teams in the AP Top 25 poll or College Football Playoff Rankings after the regular season.

Mendenhall is widely regarded as one of the astute football minds of the 2000s. He embarked on his head coaching journey at BYU in 2005.

Bronco Mendenhall was 99-43 at BYU, 39-9 conference record, 14 bowl games over 17 seasons, won six or more games at UVA from 2016-2021, and is 135-81 as a head coach.

Mendenhall is a popular coach among his players and will be a revitalizing voice in New Mexico.

His offenses are consistently high-powered with a spread-based Air Raid attack. His team in 2021, led by Brennan Armstrong and Dontayvion Wicks, were one of the best offenses in college football.

With the New Mexico program needing a fresh start, Mendenhall is a great choice to bring life into it.

If the Lobos decide to bring Mendenhall on board, it would not only constitute a significant hire for UNM but also secure a seasoned head coach who possesses a deep understanding of the MWC.

During his 11-year tenure, he led the Cougars to four consecutive 10-win seasons from 2006 to 2009, boasting a program that consistently made bowl appearances, securing six victories.

After departing BYU in 2015 with the second-most wins in school history (99), Mendenhall transitioned to Virginia, where he faced initial challenges with a 2-10 record in his first season.

Mendenhall took on the Head Coaching role at Virginia after the 2015 season. While his inaugural season ended with a 2-10 record, he rebounded in the following five seasons, maintaining or exceeding a 0.500 record at 34-38.

However, he orchestrated a remarkable turnaround, culminating in an impressive 9-5 record and an ACC Coastal Division title in 2019.

This success earned the Cavaliers their first Orange Bowl bid since 1952.

Virginia navigated the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a 5-5 record and finished the 2021 season at 6-6.

Mendenhall, affirming that he was not retiring from coaching, officially stepped down after the season.

During his six years in Charlottesville, he compiled a 36-38 overall record, including a 22-27 record in ACC play.

In 2022, Mendenhall clarified his departure, stating, “I chose intentionally not to use the word retirement because I never viewed it as that.”

He expressed the need to reframe his approach to coaching after 31 consecutive years in football.

During his hiatus, Mendenhall resided in Montana with his family, engaged in construction projects, and co-hosted the “HeadCoachU” podcast on YouTube.

The potential return of Mendenhall to New Mexico could bring a seasoned and accomplished coach to the program, presenting a candidate with a deep understanding of the region and the Mountain West conference.

However, Mendenhall faces stiff competition from other finalists, including Rocky Long and Matt Wells, for the coveted coaching position.

Mendenhall, 57, has been out of the coaching profession for the past two seasons, stepping down after completing his sixth year leading the Cavaliers.

Following the departure of their former coach, Danny Gonzales, who accumulated an 11-32 record over four seasons, the Lobos are considering hiring someone of Mendenhall’s caliber, which would be a noteworthy move for a team that has participated in only two bowl games in the last 15 seasons.

Mendenhall boasts a coaching record of 135-81 over 17 seasons as a head coach.

He notably led BYU to 11 consecutive bowl appearances from 2005 to 2015 before taking the reins at Virginia.

Despite a challenging start with a 2-10 record, Mendenhall guided the Cavaliers to three bowl appearances and two additional .500 seasons.

In his six years at UVA, his team was bowl-eligible five times — the first time that happened at the university in 22 years

When he resigned in 2021, Mendenhall did not rule out a return to coaching but expressed a need for a break after 31 consecutive years in football.

A former assistant at New Mexico from 1998 through 2002, Mendenhall checks off all of the boxes regarding what the leadership at New Mexico is looking for in a new head coach. “Mendenhall was in the mix for the Colorado job last year and has been around several other openings in this cycle.

The Utah native was also New Mexico’s defensive coordinator from 1998 to ’02, where he, too, coached (Brian) Urlacher into a first-round pick. Mendenhall is plenty familiar with the region and the Mountain West.”

“I’ve been a head coach for 17 years in a row. I was an assistant 11 before then, and I was a graduate assistant two years before then,” Mendenhall remarked. “That’s 31 years straight of football. My wife and I will have been married 25 years in March. All we’ve known together is the rhythm of a football season.”

Returning to New Mexico would be fitting for Mendenhall, who served as the defensive coordinator for the Lobos from 1998-2002 before assuming a similar role at BYU.

If hired by New Mexico AD Eddie Nunez, Mendenhall would contribute to a Mountain West coaching overhaul, with multiple head coaching changes in the league.

This hire would be a game-changer for New Mexico Lobo football. Bronco possesses a deep understanding of football strategy, the ability to secure victories, and should equate to filling the stands at the University Stadium in Albuquerque.

Introducing fresh coaching perspectives has the potential to bring positive transformations to the league, a prospect that gains significance given the absence of any Mountain West teams in the AP Top 25 poll or College Football Playoff Rankings following the regular season.

At a recent gathering, I had the opportunity to chat with a former strength coach from UNM during the Rocky Long era.

He shared insights about Bronco Mendenhall’s significant role in shaping the physicality and discipline of the Lobo teams, alongside then-head coach Rocky Long and offensive line coach Bob Bostad.

The comment spoke volumes, and only time will unveil the full story once again.

