🇲🇽 Mexico returns to Copa América: Strengths, weaknesses and possible XI

This article was translated into English by Artificial Intelligence. You can read the original version in Spanish here. Let us know in the comments what you think of this translation.

The tricolor team returns to the Copa América after eight years.

The Mexican National Team is worrying its fans a few days before its debut in the Copa América, due to the results of the most recent friendlies against Uruguay and Brazil, in which defeats cast doubt on El Tri’s preparation for its return to the competition.

Today, in OneFootball, we analyze the Aztec team and present the strengths, weaknesses and the possible XI of Jaime Lozano for the highest competition in the American continent:

Strengths

FBL-FRIENDLY-GER-MEX-1718785111.jpg

The midfield is one of the best performing positions in the tricolor team, with quality players such as Luis Chavez, Luis Romo and Carlos Rodriguez.

In addition, as this is a tournament that will be played in the United States, the fans could play an important role, as on occasions they have shown that they are “local”.

Weaknesses

Mexico-v-Brazil-International-Friendly-1718785161.jpg

Injuries are already playing an important part in this process for the Mexican National Team, since Luis Ángel Malagón, who of the three goalkeepers called up was in great shape for the tournament, will not be in the squad due to a muscle injury in his biceps.

Another factor that may affect Lozano’s team is the lack of punch in the opponent’s goal, the few chances of danger in addition to being a team that has been playing together for a very short time.

Possible starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Julio González

Defenders: Israel Reyes, Edson Álvarez, Johan Vásquez and Gerardo Arteaga.

Midfielders: Luis Chávez, Luis Romo and Carlos Rodríguez

Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Santiago Giménez and Julián Quiñones