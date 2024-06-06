New Mexico RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt flips from Ole Miss football to Arizona | Report

Jacory Croskey-Merritt has flipped his commitment — again.

The former New Mexico running back has flipped his transfer portal commitment from Ole Miss football to Arizona, per a tweet from On3's Pete Nakos. Coskey-Merritt had initially been committed to the Wildcats before flipping his commitment to the Rebels on April 19. He began his career at Alabama State and played the 2023 season for New Mexico.

He posted 1,190 yards and 17 rushing touchdowns in 2023 at New Mexico.



Coskey-Merritt rushed 189 times for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns last season for the Aggies, adding seven catches for 72 yards and another score. He initially joined Arizona through the transfer portal in February. But two months later, he decided to flip to the Rebels on Instagram.

"The bigger the challenge, the greater the reward," he wrote at the time of the commitment. "Let's do it."

Coskey-Merritt rushed 1,164 yards over his three seasons at Alabama State. He was listed as a three-star recruit in the transfer portal and the No. 30 overall running back, per 247Sports transfer rankings. Croskey-Merritt was an unranked prospect coming out of Sidney Lanier High School in Montgomery, Alabama.

The Ole Miss running back room took a hit this offseason when it lost Quinshon Judkins to Ohio State in the transfer portal earlier this offseason. Running back Ulysses Bentley IV did not participate in the spring game due to an injury. LSU transfer Logan Diggs and Miami transfer Henry Parrish Jr. could have more prominent roles with the Rebels and Lane Kiffin's up-tempo offense.

