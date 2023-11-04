New Mexico prep football playoffs first round: Scores, summaries and photos

Nov. 4—This will be updated throughout the weekend.

CLASS 6A FIRST ROUND

(8) Hobbs 50, (9) Clovis 13

(5) Rio Rancho 35, (12) West Mesa 21

Rio Rancho scored 28 unanswered points Friday night, and the fifth-seeded Rams overcame No. 12 West Mesa 35-21 in a Class 6A first-round game.

Rio Rancho (8-3) will play No. 4 seed Sandia next week in the quarterfinals. That contest, Matadors coach Chad Adcox said, will be Friday night at Milne Stadium.

Full game story

(11) Farmington 31, (6) Volcano Vista 21

Heading into the state football playoffs, Farmington felt like it was better than it showed during a three-game losing streak that relegated the Scorpions to a No. 11 seed.

Farmington proved it on Friday night, racing out to an 18-0 halftime lead and then holding on for a 31-21 victory over No. 6 Volcano Vista in a Class 6A first-round matchup at Nusenda Community Stadium. The Scorpions (6-5) will advance to face No. 3 La Cueva next weekend.

Full game story

(7) Las Cruces 42, (10) Los Lunas 6

At the Field of Dreams in Las Cruces, sophomore quarterback Gunnar Guardiola threw four touchdown passes, two of them to Francisco Winnikoff, as the seventh-seeded Bulldawgs (6-5) routed the 10th-seeded Tigers (7-4) in a 6A first-rounder.

Daniel Amaro rushed for a pair of scores for Las Cruces, which will meet No. 2 Centennial next week. The Bulldawgs lost a close 30-23 game to the Hawks in the final week of the regular season.

CLASS 5A FIRST ROUND

(9) Mayfield 13, (8) Gadsden 12

(5) Deming 40, (12) Belen 3

(11) Manzano at (6) Valley, Milne Stadium, Saturday, 1 p.m.

(7) Los Alamos 55, (10) Highland 13

In Los Alamos, Melaki Gutierrez and Haiden Jorgenson each caught a pair of touchdown passes as the Hilltoppers (9-2), the No. 7 seed in Class 5A, ousted the 10th-seeded Hornets (6-5) from the postseason.

Los Alamos coach Garrett Williams was especially pleased with his team's defense against Highland running back Amiri Mumba.

"Our defense did a tremendous job," he said. "Just shut him down. Everything they were doing."

The Hilltoppers visit No. 2 seed Artesia next week in the 5A quarterfinals.

CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND

(9) Albuquerque Academy 35, (8) Grants 7

In Grants, Jett Galles scored a pair of touchdowns, Gage Conway had one rushing TD and also kicked three field goals, and the ninth-seeded Chargers (6-5), who have been battling a flu bug, scored the game's final 35 points against the eighth-seeded Pirates (6-5).

Academy is at No. 1 seed Bloomfield next week in the quarterfinals. The Bobcats beat them 41-0 two months ago.

Academy's defense also registered two safeties Friday night.

(5) Bernalillo 52, (12) Valencia 0

Bernalillo blanked Valencia. The game was delayed quite a while due to an injury to a Jaguars player who was eventually taken to a local hospital.

(11) Taos at (6) Aztec, Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

(7) Española Valley 31, (10) St. Pius 7

CLASS 3A FIRST ROUND

(9) Raton at (8) Thoreau, Saturday, 1 p.m.

(12) Navajo Prep at (5) N.M. Military Institute, Saturday, 1 p.m.

(6) Dexter 38, (11) Hatch Valley 6

(7) Socorro 30, (10) Hope Christian 27

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS

(8) Escalante at (1) Eunice, Saturday, 1 p.m.

(5) Tularosa 42, (4) Jal 6

(3) Santa Rosa 57, (6) Loving 15

(7) Estancia at (2) Texico, Saturday, 1 p.m.

8-MAN PLAYOFFS SEMIFINALS

(1) Melrose 50, (5) Fort Sumner/House 14

(7) Clayton 52, (3) Mesilla Valley 36

6-MAN PLAYOFFS SEMIFNALS

(1) Gateway Christian 66, (5) Mountainair 38

(2) Roy/Mosquero 27, (3) Grady 20