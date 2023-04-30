Mexico Open payout: Jon Rahm sets new single-season Tour record - before May
Jon Rahm didn't win his fifth tournament of the season on Sunday at the Mexico Open, but his solo second added to his record-breaking haul.
Rahm has now earned $14,462,840 this season, a new single-season PGA Tour record. And he did it before May. Scottie Scheffler made $14,046,190 last season (not including the Tour Championship payout), which was the previous record.
Rahm has played 12 tournaments in this campaign. His four wins include a major and two designated events. He also has three other top-5 finishes, including this week.
With his second win of the season (Houston Open), Finau crossed the $5 million mark.
Here are the full purse and FedExCup breakdowns for those who made the cut at Vidanta:
Finish
Player
FedEx
Earnings ($)
1
Tony Finau
500.00
1,386,000.00
2
Jon Rahm
300.00
839,300.00
3
Brandon Wu
190.00
531,300.00
4
Akshay Bhatia
-
377,300.00
T5
Eric Cole
100.00
284,900.00
T5
Emiliano Grillo
100.00
284,900.00
T5
Austin Smotherman
100.00
284,900.00
T8
Cameron Champ
82.50
232,925.00
T8
Ben Taylor
82.50
232,925.00
T10
Joseph Bramlett
65.40
179,025.00
T10
Harry Hall
65.40
179,025.00
T10
Beau Hossler
65.40
179,025.00
T10
Patrick Rodgers
65.40
179,025.00
T10
Alejandro Tosti
-
179,025.00
T15
Jimmy Walker
53.00
132,825.00
T15
Dylan Wu
53.00
132,825.00
T15
Carson Young
53.00
132,825.00
T18
Mark Hubbard
44.00
98,431.67
T18
Stephan Jaeger
44.00
98,431.67
T18
Adam Long
44.00
98,431.67
T18
Greyson Sigg
44.00
98,431.67
T18
Vincent Norrman
44.00
98,431.66
T18
Kevin Roy
44.00
98,431.66
T24
Kevin Chappell
33.25
62,755.00
T24
Wyndham Clark
33.25
62,755.00
T24
Will Gordon
33.25
62,755.00
T24
S.H. Kim
33.25
62,755.00
T24
Francesco Molinari
33.25
62,755.00
T24
Andrew Putnam
33.25
62,755.00
T30
Michael Kim
26.50
50,435.00
T30
Taylor Pendrith
26.50
50,435.00
T30
Trevor Werbylo
26.50
50,435.00
T33
Brice Garnett
20.58
41,066.67
T33
Ryan Gerard
-
41,066.67
T33
Nicolai Hojgaard
-
41,066.67
T33
Ryan Moore
20.58
41,066.67
T33
Byeong Hun An
20.58
41,066.66
T33
Erik van Rooyen
20.58
41,066.66
T39
Aaron Baddeley
14.00
30,415.00
T39
Austin Cook
14.00
30,415.00
T39
Michael Gligic
14.00
30,415.00
T39
Nate Lashley
14.00
30,415.00
T39
Geoff Ogilvy
14.00
30,415.00
T39
Scott Piercy
14.00
30,415.00
T39
Gary Woodland
14.00
30,415.00
T46
Ben Martin
10.00
22,817.67
T46
S.Y. Noh
10.00
22,817.67
T46
Richy Werenski
10.00
22,817.66
T49
James Hahn
7.75
19,198.67
T49
Satoshi Kodaira
7.75
19,198.67
T49
Andrew Novak
7.75
19,198.67
T49
Chez Reavie
7.75
19,198.67
T49
Zecheng Dou
7.75
19,198.66
T49
Austin Eckroat
7.75
19,198.66
T55
Jonathan Byrd
5.60
17,787.00
T55
Cody Gribble
5.60
17,787.00
T55
Charley Hoffman
5.60
17,787.00
T55
Sebastián Vázquez
-
17,787.00
T55
Carl Yuan
5.60
17,787.00
T60
Derek Ernst
4.50
16,940.00
T60
Tano Goya
4.50
16,940.00
T60
David Lipsky
4.50
16,940.00
T60
Maverick McNealy
4.50
16,940.00
T60
Cameron Percy
4.50
16,940.00
T60
Raul Pereda
-
16,940.00
T66
Nico Echavarria
3.60
16,247.00
T66
Lanto Griffin
3.60
16,247.00
T66
Derek Lamely
3.60
16,247.00
69
Augusto Núñez
3.20
15,939.00
T70
Trevor Cone
2.95
15,708.00
T70
Bill Haas
2.95
15,708.00
72
Jonas Blixt
2.80
15,477.00
73
Lee Hodges
2.70
15,323.00