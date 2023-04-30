Mexico Open payout: Jon Rahm sets new single-season Tour record - before May

Getty Images

Jon Rahm didn't win his fifth tournament of the season on Sunday at the Mexico Open, but his solo second added to his record-breaking haul.

Rahm has now earned $14,462,840 this season, a new single-season PGA Tour record. And he did it before May. Scottie Scheffler made $14,046,190 last season (not including the Tour Championship payout), which was the previous record.

Rahm has played 12 tournaments in this campaign. His four wins include a major and two designated events. He also has three other top-5 finishes, including this week.

With his second win of the season (Houston Open), Finau crossed the $5 million mark.

